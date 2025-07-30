  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

By Akash Sil
Published Jul 30, 2025 10:52 GMT
Lyra, Kingdra ex, and Gyarados ex in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)
Lyra, Kingdra ex, and Gyarados ex in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

The Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion has finally arrived on July 30, 2025. This expnasion focuses heavily on the Pokemon from the Johto region as well as characters from those games, like Lyra, Silver, and Jasmine. As such, there are plenty of lovely cards for fans of Gold, Silver, and Crystal to try and collect. Getting their hands on any one of these is sure to be a nostalgic delight.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the different levels of rare cards players can get in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket.

sk promotional banner

Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

1) Two-star super rare & special art rares

Espeon ex, Kingdra ex, and Lyra in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)
Espeon ex, Kingdra ex, and Lyra in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Two-star rares use the full body of the card to display the Pokemon or Supporter more prominently. These are the two-star rares of the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Shuckle ex
  • Ho-oh ex
  • Kingdra ex
  • Lanturn ex
  • Espeon ex
  • Donphan ex
  • Crobat ex
  • Umbreon ex
  • Skarmory ex
  • Lugia ex
  • Will
  • Lyra
  • Silver
  • Fisher
  • Jasmine
  • Hiker

Special art rares display the Pokemon in unique environments and dynamic poses. These Pokemon have special art rares in this set:

  • Shuckle ex
  • Ho-oh ex
  • Kingdra ex
  • Lanturn ex
  • Espeon ex
  • Donphan ex
  • Crobat ex
  • Umbreon ex
  • Skarmory ex
  • Lugia ex

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities

2) Three-star immersive rares – Ho-oh ex and Lugia ex

The mascots of Pokemon Gold and Silver, Ho-oh and Lugia not only have two-star rares and special art rares but also a set of three-star immersive rares. However, the immersive art rare for Ho-oh ex was found to be plagiariazed by fan art, so anybody who gets either that or Lugia ex will have to wait as new immersive art for those cards is being prepared.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket clarifies Ho-Oh and Lugia cards controversy

3) One-shiny rares

Yanma, Gyarados, and Sneasel in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)
Yanma, Gyarados, and Sneasel in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Like in the last few expnasion, the Wisdom of Sea and Sky has given us a new series of one-shiny rares. These cards are shiny versions of previously published cards. Here are the one-shiny rares of this expansion:

Ad
  • Yanma
  • Flareon
  • Magikarp
  • Gyarados
  • Vaporeon
  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Jolteon
  • Misdreavus
  • Mankey
  • Primeape
  • Nidoran
  • Nidorina
  • Nidoqueen
  • Nidoran
  • Nidorino
  • Nidoking
  • Sneasel
  • Lickitung
  • Eevee

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Shuckle ex deck guide

4) Two-shiny rares

Pachirisu ex, Gyarados ex, and Weavile ex in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)
Pachirisu ex, Gyarados ex, and Weavile ex in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Another set of shiny cards in this game focuses on the Pokemon ex that have been previously published. These cards get full holographic artwork utilizing the entire body of the card. These are the two-shiny rares from this set:

Ad
  • Yanmega ex
  • Leafeon ex
  • Gyarados ex
  • Glaceon ex
  • Pachirisu ex
  • Mismagius ex
  • Weavile ex
  • Lickilicky ex

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Espeon ex deck guide

5) Gold Crown rares – Ho-oh ex and Lugia ex

Ho-oh ex and Lugia ex Crown rares in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)
Ho-oh ex and Lugia ex Crown rares in Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

The two Golden Crown rares are also based on the Box Art Legendaries of Gold and Silver — Ho-oh and Lugia. Golden Crown rares are full art cards with the Pokemon or Item being displayed over a gold patterned background (hence the name). It makes sense for this set to honor its inspiration by making Golden Crown rare cards for Ho-oh ex and Lugia ex.

Ad

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, ranked

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications