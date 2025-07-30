5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion

The Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion has finally arrived on July 30, 2025. This expnasion focuses heavily on the Pokemon from the Johto region as well as characters from those games, like Lyra, Silver, and Jasmine. As such, there are plenty of lovely cards for fans of Gold, Silver, and Crystal to try and collect. Getting their hands on any one of these is sure to be a nostalgic delight.
In this article, we will look at the different levels of rare cards players can get in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion
1) Two-star super rare & special art rares
Two-star rares use the full body of the card to display the Pokemon or Supporter more prominently. These are the two-star rares of the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion:
- Shuckle ex
- Ho-oh ex
- Kingdra ex
- Lanturn ex
- Espeon ex
- Donphan ex
- Crobat ex
- Umbreon ex
- Skarmory ex
- Lugia ex
- Will
- Lyra
- Silver
- Fisher
- Jasmine
- Hiker
Special art rares display the Pokemon in unique environments and dynamic poses. These Pokemon have special art rares in this set:
- Shuckle ex
- Ho-oh ex
- Kingdra ex
- Lanturn ex
- Espeon ex
- Donphan ex
- Crobat ex
- Umbreon ex
- Skarmory ex
- Lugia ex
2) Three-star immersive rares – Ho-oh ex and Lugia ex
The mascots of Pokemon Gold and Silver, Ho-oh and Lugia not only have two-star rares and special art rares but also a set of three-star immersive rares. However, the immersive art rare for Ho-oh ex was found to be plagiariazed by fan art, so anybody who gets either that or Lugia ex will have to wait as new immersive art for those cards is being prepared.
3) One-shiny rares
Like in the last few expnasion, the Wisdom of Sea and Sky has given us a new series of one-shiny rares. These cards are shiny versions of previously published cards. Here are the one-shiny rares of this expansion:
- Yanma
- Flareon
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Vaporeon
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Jolteon
- Misdreavus
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Nidoran♀
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran♂
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Sneasel
- Lickitung
- Eevee
4) Two-shiny rares
Another set of shiny cards in this game focuses on the Pokemon ex that have been previously published. These cards get full holographic artwork utilizing the entire body of the card. These are the two-shiny rares from this set:
- Yanmega ex
- Leafeon ex
- Gyarados ex
- Glaceon ex
- Pachirisu ex
- Mismagius ex
- Weavile ex
- Lickilicky ex
5) Gold Crown rares – Ho-oh ex and Lugia ex
The two Golden Crown rares are also based on the Box Art Legendaries of Gold and Silver — Ho-oh and Lugia. Golden Crown rares are full art cards with the Pokemon or Item being displayed over a gold patterned background (hence the name). It makes sense for this set to honor its inspiration by making Golden Crown rare cards for Ho-oh ex and Lugia ex.
