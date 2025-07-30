Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Espeon ex deck guide

Espeon ex is one of two Eeveelutions getting a Pokemon ex card in the new Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket. This card has the Psychic Healing ability, which lets it heal 30 damage from one of your Pokemon. The catch here is that it needs to be in the Active Spot for this to work. So, a deck focused around it needs to have additional healing options as well.
In this article, we will look at the best ways to get the most out of Espeon ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Espeon ex deck: Cards you need
Here are the cards that the best Espeon ex deck should have:
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards
Pokemon TCG Pocket best Espeon ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle
Espeon ex
- HP: 140
- Ability: Psychic Healing — If Espeon ex is in the Active Spot, heal 30 damage from any one of your Pokemon once each turn.
- Move: Super Psy Bolt — 80 damage for 2 Psychic Energy.
While its move Super Psy Bolt isn't the best, thanks to needing two Psychic Energy for 80 damage, damage dealing isn't this card's main focus. Due to this card's Psychic Healing ability, this Eeveelution can heal either itself or its allies once if it is in the Active Spot. This gives your side of the playing field longevity and staying power.
Sylveon ex
- HP: 140
- Ability: Happy Ribbon — On playing this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon, you can draw 2 cards.
- Move: Fairy Wind — 70 damage for 1 Psychic Energy and 1 Colorless Energy.
Sylveon ex is a powerful draw engine that was introduced in the previous expansion, Eevee Grove. Thanks to its ability, Happy Ribbon, you can draw 2 extra cards, which is useful in a game where the deck size is only 20 cards. This will let you get the cards you need much quicker.
Key Trainer and Item cards of Espeon ex decks
- Eevee Bag: Can be used to give Eeveelutions a damage boost early on or restore health later on.
- Pokemon Center Lady: This Supporter is useful as a secondary healer, just in case Espeon ex's ability was used on another Pokemon or to heal off any Special Conditions
- Poke Ball: Helps players get a Pokemon quicker.
- Professor’s Research: One of the most useful cards in the game, it lets players draw two more cards.
- Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.
- Red: Gives a +20 extra damage boost against opposing Pokemon ex and can be used alongside Eevee Bag to do more damage.
- Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.
- Lyra: If a card takes too much damage, you can use this Supporter to switch it out.
Alternative options for Espeon ex decks
These are some alternate options to consider for this deck:
- Rocky Helmet: A Tool that can be attached for a little extra chip damage
- Big Malasada: This Item is an option instead of Pokemon Center Lady if you don't want to play too many Supporters
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities
Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:
- Pokemon TCGP decks tier list
- Pokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changes
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- Best Psychic-type cards
- Best Water-type cards
- Best Fire-type cards
- Best Lightning-type cards
- Best Darkness-type cards
- Best Grass-type cards