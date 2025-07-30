Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Espeon ex deck guide

Espeon ex is one of two Eeveelutions getting a Pokemon ex card in the new Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket. This card has the Psychic Healing ability, which lets it heal 30 damage from one of your Pokemon. The catch here is that it needs to be in the Active Spot for this to work. So, a deck focused around it needs to have additional healing options as well.

In this article, we will look at the best ways to get the most out of Espeon ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Espeon ex deck: Cards you need

Here are the cards that the best Espeon ex deck should have:

Cards Quantity Eevee 2 Eevee ex 2 Espeon ex 2 Sylveon ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor's Research 2 Pokemon Center Lady 2 Eevee Bag 2 Cyrus 1 Guzma 1 Red 1 Lyra 1

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Espeon ex deck: Deck strategy and playstyle

All Espeon ex variants from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (Image via TPC)

Espeon ex

HP: 140

140 Ability: Psychic Healing — If Espeon ex is in the Active Spot, heal 30 damage from any one of your Pokemon once each turn.

Psychic Healing — If Espeon ex is in the Active Spot, heal 30 damage from any one of your Pokemon once each turn. Move: Super Psy Bolt — 80 damage for 2 Psychic Energy.

While its move Super Psy Bolt isn't the best, thanks to needing two Psychic Energy for 80 damage, damage dealing isn't this card's main focus. Due to this card's Psychic Healing ability, this Eeveelution can heal either itself or its allies once if it is in the Active Spot. This gives your side of the playing field longevity and staying power.

Sylveon ex

HP: 140

140 Ability: Happy Ribbon — On playing this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon, you can draw 2 cards.

Happy Ribbon — On playing this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon, you can draw 2 cards. Move: Fairy Wind — 70 damage for 1 Psychic Energy and 1 Colorless Energy.

Sylveon ex is a powerful draw engine that was introduced in the previous expansion, Eevee Grove. Thanks to its ability, Happy Ribbon, you can draw 2 extra cards, which is useful in a game where the deck size is only 20 cards. This will let you get the cards you need much quicker.

Key Trainer and Item cards of Espeon ex decks

Eevee Bag and Pokemon Center Lady in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Eevee Bag: Can be used to give Eeveelutions a damage boost early on or restore health later on.

Can be used to give Eeveelutions a damage boost early on or restore health later on. Pokemon Center Lady: This Supporter is useful as a secondary healer, just in case Espeon ex's ability was used on another Pokemon or to heal off any Special Conditions

This Supporter is useful as a secondary healer, just in case Espeon ex's ability was used on another Pokemon or to heal off any Special Conditions Poke Ball: Helps players get a Pokemon quicker.

Helps players get a Pokemon quicker. Professor’s Research: One of the most useful cards in the game, it lets players draw two more cards.

One of the most useful cards in the game, it lets players draw two more cards. Cyrus: Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one.

Lets you switch out an unfavorable matchup for a favorable one. Red: Gives a +20 extra damage boost against opposing Pokemon ex and can be used alongside Eevee Bag to do more damage.

Gives a +20 extra damage boost against opposing Pokemon ex and can be used alongside Eevee Bag to do more damage. Guzma: Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools.

Discards all of the opponent's Pokemon Tools. Lyra: If a card takes too much damage, you can use this Supporter to switch it out.

Alternative options for Espeon ex decks

These are some alternate options to consider for this deck:

Rocky Helmet: A Tool that can be attached for a little extra chip damage

A Tool that can be attached for a little extra chip damage Big Malasada: This Item is an option instead of Pokemon Center Lady if you don't want to play too many Supporters

