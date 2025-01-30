All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCG Pocket 

Status conditions in Pokemon TCG Pocket have always been a fun and strategic aspect of the game, with decks like Koga's poison and Wigglytudd ex's builds become infamous. With the recent introduction of Space-Time Smackdown, two new conditions — Burned and Confused — have been added, making battles even more unpredictable.

These status effects can significantly impact a Pokemon’s performance by reducing HP, limiting movement, or even preventing attacks.

Understanding how these conditions work and how to cure them is key to maintaining an advantage in battle. Below is a detailed breakdown of all status conditions in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how they function.

All status conditions in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Paralyzed, Poisoned and Asleep as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poisoned: The Pokemon takes 10 damage during each Pokemon Checkup. This condition can stack with other special conditions.

The Pokemon takes 10 damage during each Pokemon Checkup. This condition can stack with other special conditions. Asleep: The Pokemon cannot attack or retreat. A coin is flipped during each Pokemon Checkup; if heads, the Pokemon wakes up.

The Pokemon cannot attack or retreat. A coin is flipped during each Pokemon Checkup; if heads, the Pokemon wakes up. Paralyzed: The Pokemon cannot attack or retreat. It automatically recovers at the end of the next Pokemon Checkup.

The Pokemon cannot attack or retreat. It automatically recovers at the end of the next Pokemon Checkup. Burned: The Pokemon takes 20 damage and flips a coin during each Pokemon Checkup. If heads, the Pokemon recovers from Burn. This condition can overlap with other status conditions.

The Pokemon takes 20 damage and flips a coin during each Pokemon Checkup. If heads, the Pokemon recovers from Burn. This condition can overlap with other status conditions. Confused: If the Pokemon attempts to attack, a coin is flipped. If tails, the attack fails, and the turn ends.

How do status conditions affect Pokemon TCG Pocket battles?

At the end of every turn, all Pokemon with status effects undergo a Pokemon Checkup. Depending on the condition, the affected Pokemon may take extra damage or be required to flip a coin to determine if they recover.

Notably, these effects also activate at the end of the opponent's turn, meaning that a status effect can persist across multiple rounds if left unchecked.

For example, a Poisoned Pokemon will take 10 damage at the end of both the player's and the opponent’s turns, making it crucial to remove status conditions quickly.

How to cure Pokemon TCG Pocket status conditions?

The game has recently introduced Burned and Confused (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Only Active Pokemon in battle can be affected by special conditions. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to cure them:

Retreating: Switching the affected Pokemon to the Bench removes the status condition.

Switching the affected Pokemon to the Bench removes the status condition. Coin toss recovery: Some conditions (e.g., Asleep and Burned) allow the Pokemon to recover by flipping heads during a Checkup.

Some conditions (e.g., Asleep and Burned) allow the Pokemon to recover by flipping heads during a Checkup. Evolution: Evolving a Pokemon removes any active special conditions.

Evolving a Pokemon removes any active special conditions. Abilities and attacks: Some Pokemon have moves or abilities that cure special conditions.

Some Pokemon have moves or abilities that cure special conditions. Lum Berry Tool: Equipping this tool can automatically remove certain conditions.

Other secondary effects in Pokemon TCG Pocket

In addition to standard status conditions, other battle mechanics can influence gameplay:

Retreat Lock: Some Pokemon prevent the opponent from retreating until they are defeated or switched out.

Some Pokemon prevent the opponent from retreating until they are defeated or switched out. Move Lock: Certain moves can prevent the opponent from attacking for a turn, and in some cases, indefinitely if specific conditions are met.

Certain moves can prevent the opponent from attacking for a turn, and in some cases, indefinitely if specific conditions are met. Energy Removal: Some cards force the opponent to discard energy from their Pokemon, limiting their ability to use powerful attacks.

Some cards force the opponent to discard energy from their Pokemon, limiting their ability to use powerful attacks. Damage Modification: A variety of cards can alter damage output or intake. Some increase damage dealt, while others reduce the damage received through Abilities, Attacks, or Trainer Cards.

Understanding status conditions in Pokemon TCG Pocket is essential for building strong decks and developing effective strategies. Whether you’re capitalizing on status effects like Poison or Burn to weaken opponents or finding ways to remove them from your Pokemon, knowing how these mechanics work can make a big difference in battles.

