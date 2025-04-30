How to get Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To get a Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket requires you to follow a few simple steps. The latest Celestial Guardians set is another marker, bringing forth new challenges and collectible objectives for players. In addition to new battles and developing metas, the game has brought forward limited-duration missions, including the one that lets you earn this very desired card.
This tutorial will show you how to get the Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket, an exclusive prize not found in the Celestial Guardians packs but still well within your grasp if you know what to do.
What is the Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket?
Full-Art Rayquaza ex is a promo card released with the introduction of Celestial Guardians, the start of the new A3 series of Pokemon TCG Pocket. The majority of cards in the set can be drafted from booster packs, but this particular version of Rayquaza ex is tied to a mission, so it is more sought after and rare.
Here are the card’s key details:
- Type: Colorless
- HP: 140
- Evolution Stage: Basic
- Move: Draco Meteor (Costs 4 Colorless Energy)
- Move Effect: Randomly targets one of your opponent’s Pokemon four times, dealing 40 damage each time it’s chosen.
- Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy
How to unlock the Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket
To get your hands on this stunning promo card, you’ll need to complete a Special Mission labeled under the 2025 section. The objective? Win 50 battles. That’s it. Just stack up victories and you’ll be rewarded with the Full-Art Rayquaza ex.
Here’s how you can track your progress:
- Go to the Missions.
- Navigate to the “Special” section.
- Here, the “Special Missions 2025” will be active, and one of them will be tracking your wins.
Your progress will be visible in the mission interface, so you can check how many wins you’ve secured at any time.
Tips to complete the Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket Mission faster
50 wins might seem like a tall order, but there’s good news. The mission aligns with two ongoing features in the game: New Solo Battles and the Rayquaza ex Drop Event.
- Solo Battles count: You don’t need to take on real players to count your wins. Victories in Solo mode or against CPU opponents also contribute to the total.
- Drop Event synergy: In the Rayquaza ex Drop Event, you also have the chance to earn a standard version of this Rayquaza ex card. So, while you are winning battles there to find limited-time promo cards, you are also progressing toward the Full-Art version.
- Auto Battle: Since both the features mentioned above are against the CPU, take advantage of the auto-battle to complete the missions without paying too much attention.
As an added bonus, these events increase opportunities to earn Pack Hourglasses, allowing you to open more packs and expand your deck.
The Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket isn't only a visual highlight, it's a strong addition to most decks thanks to its Colorless energy requirement. With some smart utilization of the in-game events and a bit of persistent battling, you can get this promo without being dependent on random pack luck.
