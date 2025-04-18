What is the best type in Pokemon TCG Pocket

With every Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion the roster of unique and fresh cards expands, shifting the meta, making some types more dominant while others fade into the background. The game’s strategic depth means your choice of type can heavily influence your chances of success.

Ad

Some players swear by the destructive power of Fire types, while others lean into the speed of Lightning or the control of Darkness.

However, when the dust settles and the cards are counted, one type stands out above the rest — not by preference, but by play options and performance. That type is Water.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Why Water-type is the best in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Articuno ex, Palkia ex and Gyarados ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While opinions vary, and every player has their favorites, Water-type Pokemon currently dominate the Pokemon TCG Pocket type ranking based on sheer versatility, card support, and consistent performance.

Ad

Trending

Though Dragon-types have taken a hit since the title’s release and other types like Fire, Psychic, Lightning, and Darkness remain competitive, Water decks simply offer more reliable options across the board.

One major reason is the abundance of strong Water-type Pokemon in the game, especially among powerful ex cards. From aggressive attackers to versatile support roles, Water-types are everywhere and play multiple roles in high-level decks.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry: All cards, types, and rarities

Ad

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Strong Water-type ex cards

Starmie ex, Wugtrio ex and Blastoise ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Right from the Genetic Apex set, Water-types made a splash with powerful options like Blastoise ex, Starmie ex, and Articuno ex. While Blastoise ex appeals to a more niche group of players, Starmie ex and Articuno ex have remained popular picks thanks to their solid movesets and synergy with other Water cards.

Ad

Later releases only strengthened Water’s presence. Lapras ex, Glaceon ex, and Wugtrio ex cater to specific playstyles and preferences, while Gyarados ex from Mythical Island and Palkia ex from Space-Time Smackdown pushed the limits of what Water decks can do. These cards boast powerful attacks, great synergy, and durable stats, giving Water decks a consistent edge.

Obviously, other types have strong ex cards. But no other type gives you so many viable options that can survive the meta.

Ad

Also read: Best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Superior support cards for Water Decks

Misty and Irida's support card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Support trainers specifically designed for Water-types give them another clear advantage. For example, Misty’s support card allows you to choose one of your Water Pokemon and flip a coin until you get tails. For each heads, you attach a Water Energy from your Energy Zone to that Pokemon. This can lead to explosive energy ramp-ups in even on the very first turn, enabling powerful ex cards to disrupt opposing strategies.

Ad

Similarly, Irida from Triumphant Light is a fantastic utility card. She heals 40 damage from each of your Pokemon that has any Water Energy attached, which not only extends your Active Pokemon’s lifespan but also keeps your bench healthy for longer matches.

Grass-type is the only other category that has a type specific Trainer card, which is only Erika.

Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion

Game-changing supporting Pokemon

Greninja, Manaphy and Vaporeon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Water decks also benefit from some of the most impactful support Pokemon in the current game.

Ad

Manaphy from Space-Time Smackdown changed the game. Despite its low HP (just 50), its ability to attach Water Energy to two Benched Pokemon per turn gives any Water deck unmatched energy acceleration. It’s a go-to for any serious Water-type strategy.

from Space-Time Smackdown changed the game. Despite its low HP (just 50), its ability to attach Water Energy to two Benched Pokemon per turn gives any Water deck unmatched energy acceleration. It’s a go-to for any serious Water-type strategy. Vaporeon from Mythical Island has an ability called “Wash Out” , which allows you to move Water Energy from one of your Benched Water Pokemon to your Active Water Pokemon as often as you like during your turn. This level of energy management can completely disrupt your opponent’s strategy and lets you adapt on the fly.

from Mythical Island has an ability called , which allows you to move Water Energy from one of your Benched Water Pokemon to your Active Water Pokemon as often as you like during your turn. This level of energy management can completely disrupt your opponent’s strategy and lets you adapt on the fly. Greninja provides another layer of pressure with its “Water Shuriken” ability. It deals 20 damage to one of your opponent’s Pokemon each turn, letting you snipe weak or vulnerable targets on the Bench while setting up your next big play.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: Rules, rewards, and all you need to know

When you take everything into account — the overwhelming number of powerful Water-type ex cards, the outstanding support trainers, and the synergy provided by other Water Pokemon — Water stands tall as the best type in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now.

Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned pro, building around Water gives you access to a wide range of tactics, consistency, and raw power. While the meta is always evolving, for now, Water flows above the rest.

Ad

Also read: Is Pokemon TCG Pocket releasing new packs too frequently?

Check out our other articles on Pokemon:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨