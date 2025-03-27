Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry (A2b) expansion introduced a captivating blend of new cards, mechanics, and rarity levels. As the second installment in the A2 series, this set features 111 unique cards, with a strong emphasis on Shiny Pokemon. Beyond the standard additions, players will encounter regional variants, alternate versions of ex Pokemon, and an entirely new rarity tier.

These changes make Shining Revelry one of the most exciting expansions to date, offering collectors and players some of the rarest and most sought-after cards. Here’s a breakdown of the rarest cards in the expansion:

Rarest Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry cards

1) One Star Full Art Rares

One Star Full Art Rares in the A2b pack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Illustration rare cards feature full-card artwork, eliminating the usual landscape framing to create a seamless portrait visual effect. These cards highlight the Pokemon or character in dynamic poses and artistic designs. Shining Revelry includes six of these one-star Full Art Rares:

Meowscarada

Buizel

Tatsugiri

Grafaiai

Gholdengo

Wigglytuff

2) Two Star Super Rare & Special Art Rares

Two Star Shining Revelry variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Each Pokemon ex in the set receives a two-star variant with artwork exclusively crafted using CGI holographic effects. These highly detailed designs make the cards stand out visually. The Pokemon ex in this category are:

Beedrill ex

Charizard ex

Wugtrio ex

Pikachu ex

Giratina ex

Lucario ex

Paldean Clodsire ex

Tinkaton ex

Bibarel ex

Additionally, Supporter cards in the expansion receive two-star variants with illustrated artwork. The featured cards include:

Iono

Pokemon Center Lady

Red

Team Rocket Grunt

Some Pokemon ex in this category have an even rarer Special Art Rare version, featuring fully illustrated artwork with a distinctive rainbow border. These include:

Bibarel ex

Tinkaton ex

Paldean Clodsire ex

Pikachu ex

3) Three Star Immersive Rare – Giratina ex

Three Star Immersive Giratina ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Immersive Rares bring an exclusive animated effect to full-art cards, adding depth and storytelling to their designs. Exclusive to Pokemon TCG Pocket, these cards enhance the digital aspect of collecting. In Shining Revelry, Giratina ex is the only Pokemon to receive this Immersive Rare treatment, making it the ninth addition to this exclusive rarity.

4) Shiny & Double Shiny Rares

Shiny Rares cards in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Pokemon, known for their alternate color palettes from the main series games, debut as a new rarity tier in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry. Shiny Rares feature non-ex Pokemon in their rare colorations, while Double Shiny Rares showcase ex Pokemon in shiny forms with CGI holographic artwork.

Shiny Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry:

Weedle

Kakuna

Charmander

Charmeleon

Wiglett

Dondozo

Pachirisu

Riolu

Varoom

Revavroom

Double Shiny Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry:

Beedrill ex

Wugtrio ex

Lucario ex

Charizard ex

5) Gold Crown Rare – Poke Ball

Gold Crown Rare Poke Ball (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Gold Crown Rare category represents the pinnacle of rarity in the set, featuring CGI full-art designs with a striking golden background. Unlike previous expansions, where this rarity was reserved for Pokemon, Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry breaks that tradition by introducing the most commonly used Poke Ball as Gold Crown Rare. This marks the first time an Item card has achieved a rarity level beyond 2-diamond, making it the ultimate collector’s piece in the expansion.

With its innovative card designs and rare inclusions, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry has elevated players' excitement to new heights. From Full Art Rares to the first-ever Gold Crown Item card, collectors and players alike have a thrilling challenge ahead in hunting down these highly coveted cards.

Whether you're aiming for the visually stunning Immersive Rare Giratina ex or the ultra-rare Gold Crown Poke Ball, this expansion offers something truly special for every Pokemon TCG enthusiast.

