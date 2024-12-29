Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list (February 2025) : Best decks to use now

Since its release on October 30, 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has quickly become a favorite among trading card game enthusiasts. The game’s engaging mechanics and dynamic metagame have led players to craft innovative and competitive decks. Whether attempting to win event emblems or playing casually, knowing the best decks can elevate your experience.

This tier list highlights the game's strongest decks and provides insights into their performance. Let’s dive into the tiers to see which decks dominate the meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket all decks tier list

S-tier decks

S-tier decks to currently use in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

S-Tier decks are the pinnacle of the metagame, excelling in both consistency and power. These decks are user-friendly and highly efficient, making them the best options for players aiming for top results.

Weavile ex and Darkrai ex Deck

Pachirisu ex Deck

Gyarados ex and Greninja Deck

Pikachu ex Deck

Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir Deck

Palkia ex Deck

Dialga ex and Lickilicky ex Deck

Darkrai ex Deck

Infernape ex Deck

Celebi ex and Serperior Deck

A-tier decks

A-tier decks to currently use in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A-tier decks are formidable and capable of competing at the highest levels but require more finesse or face competition from the S-tier options. These decks are powerful but may demand a bit more effort to master.

Vaporeon and Articuno ex Deck

Volcarona and Arcanine ex Deck

Scolipede and Weezing Deck

Arcanine ex Deck

Dialga ex and Melmetal Deck

Blaine Deck

Pikachu ex and Raichu Deck

Starmie ex and Articuno ex Deck

Gyarados ex and Vaporeon Deck

Pidgeot ex Deck

Charizard ex Deck

Aerodactyl ex Deck

Exeggutor ex Deck

Dragonite Deck and Druddigon Deck

Alakazam and Jynx Deck

Golem Deck (Mythical Island)

B-tier decks

B-tier decks to currently use in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

B-tier decks are solid performers but typically require more skill to compete effectively. They’re ideal for seasoned players who can leverage their potential fully.

Lt. Surge Deck

Articuno ex Deck (18 trainer deck)

Venusaur ex Deck

Mew ex and Weezing Deck

Dragonite and Weezing Deck

Lapras ex Deck

Greninja and Articuno ex Deck

Mewtwo ex and Weezing Deck

Marowak ex Deck

Primeape Deck

Venusaur ex and Weezing Deck

Greninja and Weezing Deck

C-Tier decks

C-tier decks to currently use in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

C-tier decks are niche options, excelling at countering specific threats but require highly skilled pilots to succeed. They’re not as consistent as higher-tier decks but can be rewarding in the right hands.

Arbok Lock (Pidgeot) Deck

Zapdos ex Deck (18 trainer deck)

Blastoise ex Deck

Gengar ex Deck

Machamp ex Deck

Wigglytuff ex Deck

Melmetal Deck

Koga Deck

Omastar and Articuno ex Deck

Lapras ex and Butterfree Deck

Poliwrath Deck

Tentacruel and Greninja Deck

Victreebel and Exeggutor ex Deck

Gengar ex and Golbat Deck

Persian and Mawile Deck

Lickitung and Primeape Deck

Exeggutor ex and Alakazam Deck

D-tier decks

D-tier decks to currently use in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

D-tier decks are PvE-friendly and can still perform well but are often outclassed by higher-tier decks. They’re great for beginners or players looking for specific niches.

Frosmoth and Articuno ex Deck

Gyarados Deck

Centiskorch and Moltres ex Deck

Grapploct and Pidgeot Deck

Cinccino and Weezing Deck

Brock Deck

Kabutops Deck

Eeveelutions and Ditto Deck

Lickitung Deck

Articuno Deck

Zapdos Deck

Moltres Deck

Venusaur Deck

Charizard Deck

Blastoise Deck

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or new to Pokemon TCG Pocket, choosing the right deck can make all the difference in your matches. The S-tier decks provide consistency and power, while lower-tier decks offer unique strategies for creative players looking for challenges. Experiment with different combinations and find the one that best suits your playstyle.

