Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list (February 2025) : Best decks to use now

Since its release on October 30, 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has quickly become a favorite among trading card game enthusiasts. The game’s engaging mechanics and dynamic metagame have led players to craft innovative and competitive decks. Whether attempting to win event emblems or playing casually, knowing the best decks can elevate your experience.
This tier list highlights the game's strongest decks and provides insights into their performance. Let’s dive into the tiers to see which decks dominate the meta.
Pokemon TCG Pocket all decks tier list
S-tier decks
S-Tier decks are the pinnacle of the metagame, excelling in both consistency and power. These decks are user-friendly and highly efficient, making them the best options for players aiming for top results.
- Weavile ex and Darkrai ex Deck
- Pachirisu ex Deck
- Gyarados ex and Greninja Deck
- Pikachu ex Deck
- Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir Deck
- Palkia ex Deck
- Dialga ex and Lickilicky ex Deck
- Darkrai ex Deck
- Infernape ex Deck
- Celebi ex and Serperior Deck
A-tier decks
A-tier decks are formidable and capable of competing at the highest levels but require more finesse or face competition from the S-tier options. These decks are powerful but may demand a bit more effort to master.
- Vaporeon and Articuno ex Deck
- Volcarona and Arcanine ex Deck
- Scolipede and Weezing Deck
- Arcanine ex Deck
- Dialga ex and Melmetal Deck
- Blaine Deck
- Pikachu ex and Raichu Deck
- Starmie ex and Articuno ex Deck
- Gyarados ex and Vaporeon Deck
- Pidgeot ex Deck
- Charizard ex Deck
- Aerodactyl ex Deck
- Exeggutor ex Deck
- Dragonite Deck and Druddigon Deck
- Alakazam and Jynx Deck
- Golem Deck (Mythical Island)
B-tier decks
B-tier decks are solid performers but typically require more skill to compete effectively. They’re ideal for seasoned players who can leverage their potential fully.
- Lt. Surge Deck
- Articuno ex Deck (18 trainer deck)
- Venusaur ex Deck
- Mew ex and Weezing Deck
- Dragonite and Weezing Deck
- Lapras ex Deck
- Greninja and Articuno ex Deck
- Mewtwo ex and Weezing Deck
- Marowak ex Deck
- Primeape Deck
- Venusaur ex and Weezing Deck
- Greninja and Weezing Deck
C-Tier decks
C-tier decks are niche options, excelling at countering specific threats but require highly skilled pilots to succeed. They’re not as consistent as higher-tier decks but can be rewarding in the right hands.
- Arbok Lock (Pidgeot) Deck
- Zapdos ex Deck (18 trainer deck)
- Blastoise ex Deck
- Gengar ex Deck
- Machamp ex Deck
- Wigglytuff ex Deck
- Melmetal Deck
- Koga Deck
- Omastar and Articuno ex Deck
- Lapras ex and Butterfree Deck
- Poliwrath Deck
- Tentacruel and Greninja Deck
- Victreebel and Exeggutor ex Deck
- Gengar ex and Golbat Deck
- Persian and Mawile Deck
- Lickitung and Primeape Deck
- Exeggutor ex and Alakazam Deck
D-tier decks
D-tier decks are PvE-friendly and can still perform well but are often outclassed by higher-tier decks. They’re great for beginners or players looking for specific niches.
- Frosmoth and Articuno ex Deck
- Gyarados Deck
- Centiskorch and Moltres ex Deck
- Grapploct and Pidgeot Deck
- Cinccino and Weezing Deck
- Brock Deck
- Kabutops Deck
- Eeveelutions and Ditto Deck
- Lickitung Deck
- Articuno Deck
- Zapdos Deck
- Moltres Deck
- Venusaur Deck
- Charizard Deck
- Blastoise Deck
Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or new to Pokemon TCG Pocket, choosing the right deck can make all the difference in your matches. The S-tier decks provide consistency and power, while lower-tier decks offer unique strategies for creative players looking for challenges. Experiment with different combinations and find the one that best suits your playstyle.
