Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Probopass ex deck guide

The Triumphant Light expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket has introduced several powerful cards, shaking up the meta in significant ways. Among them, Probopass ex stands out as a defensive powerhouse capable of sustaining heavy hits while dealing consistent damage. With the right support, this deck can stall and outlast opponents, making it a solid choice for competitive play.

The strategy revolves around Probopass ex's durability, energy acceleration from Dialga ex, and defensive boosts from key Trainer cards.

If you're looking for a reliable Metal-type deck, this guide will help you build and optimize it. Below is a breakdown of the necessary cards, strategies, and potential alternatives.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Probopass ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Skarmory 2 Nosepass 2 Probopass ex 2 Dialga ex 2 Giant Cape 2 Rocky Helmet 2 Poke Ball 2 Adaman 2 Professor's Research 2 Leaf 1 Dawn 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Probopass ex deck: Strategy and key cards

Key cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Probopass ex is the deck's primary attacker and defensive unit. With 160 HP and an evolution requiring two stages, it is built to endure battles. Its move, Defensive Unit, deals 90 damage for two Metal Energy and one Colorless Energy, while reducing incoming damage by 20 on the opponent's next turn. This makes Probopass ex a formidable wall, especially when paired with defensive Trainer cards.

Dialga ex serves as the perfect setup companion for Probopass ex. With 150 HP, it has two attacks:

Metallic Turbo (30 damage for two Metal Energy): This move accelerates energy by attaching two Metal Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Pokemon.

(30 damage for two Metal Energy): This move accelerates energy by attaching two Metal Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Pokemon. Heavy Impact (100 damage for two Metal and two Colorless Energy): A powerful attack for end-game finishing.

Dialga ex enables quick energy ramp-up, ensuring Probopass ex can attack by turn two.

Adaman (Trainer Supporter card) reduces damage taken by all Metal-type Pokemon by 20 during the opponent's turn, enhancing the deck's already solid defense. When used in combination with Probopass ex's Defensive Unit, the reduction stacks, it becomes incredibly difficult to knock out.

Major supporting cards for this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Other key cards

Skarmory : A great stalling Pokemon to buy time while setting up Dialga ex. Its Metal Arms attack deals 50 damage with just one Metal Energy when equipped with a Pokemon Tool. With 80 HP, it can hold off opponents for at least two turns.

: A great stalling Pokemon to buy time while setting up Dialga ex. Its attack deals 50 damage with just one Metal Energy when equipped with a Pokemon Tool. With 80 HP, it can hold off opponents for at least two turns. Rocky Helmet : Inflicts 20 damage on an opponent when they attack the equipped Pokemon. Works exceptionally well with Skarmory and Dialga ex to apply passive damage.

: Inflicts on an opponent when they attack the equipped Pokemon. Works exceptionally well with Skarmory and Dialga ex to apply passive damage. Giant Cape : Grants an additional 20 HP to the equipped Pokemon. Ideal for Probopass ex to increase its survivability.

: Grants an additional to the equipped Pokemon. Ideal for Probopass ex to increase its survivability. Poke Ball : Allows you to add a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to your hand, improving early-game consistency.

: Allows you to add a random Basic Pokemon from your deck to your hand, improving early-game consistency. Professor's Research : Essential for card draw, ensuring you cycle through your deck efficiently.

: Essential for card draw, ensuring you cycle through your deck efficiently. Leaf : Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by 2 , useful for repositioning.

: Reduces the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon by , useful for repositioning. Dawn: Transfers an Energy from a Benched Pokemon to your Active one. Helps if Probopass ex is pulled into the Active Spot unexpectedly.

Alternative cards

Best alternative cards to this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Druddigon : A strong alternative to Skarmory. Its ability, Rough Skin , deals 20 damage when attacked. With Rocky Helmet , this effect doubles to 40 damage without needing to attack.

: A strong alternative to Skarmory. Its ability, , deals 20 damage when attacked. With , this effect doubles to without needing to attack. Cyrus : Forces an opponent to switch in a Benched Pokemon that has damage, disrupting their strategy.

: Forces an opponent to switch in a Benched Pokemon that has damage, disrupting their strategy. Blue : Reduces all damage taken by your Pokemon by 10 during the opponent’s turn, acting as a backup when Adaman is unavailable.

: Reduces during the opponent’s turn, acting as a backup when Adaman is unavailable. Giovanni: Increases damage dealt by your Pokemon by 10 for a turn, helping to secure knockouts.

This Probopass ex deck is a well-rounded choice for players who prefer a defensive playstyle with sustainable damage output.

The synergy between Probopass ex and Dialga ex allows for rapid energy acceleration, while Trainer cards like Adaman and Rocky Helmet maximize durability and chip damage.

By carefully managing your resources and timing your attacks, this deck can outlast opponents and control the pace of battle.

