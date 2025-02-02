Best tips to use Cyrus in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown introduces Cyrus, a powerful Supporter card that forces a damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active Spot. Known as a "gust" effect, this ability has been historically strong in Pokemon TCG. However, the Cyrus card has some restrictions, making its use more strategic.

To maximize the card's potential, you must carefully plan how to apply damage and set up game-winning scenarios. Below, we’ll cover the best strategies, deck synergies, and how to play around Cyrus effectively.

Understanding Pokemon TCG Pocket Cyrus’ effect

Cyrus’ cards as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Card effect: Switch in one of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon (that has damage on it) to the Active Spot.

Restrictions:

Supporter limit: You can only play one Supporter per turn, meaning you can't combine Cyrus with other powerful Supporter cards like Leaf or Giovanni.

You can only play one Supporter per turn, meaning you can't combine Cyrus with other powerful Supporter cards like Leaf or Giovanni. Damage requirement: The Benched Pokemon must already have damage, making setup crucial for effective usage of this card.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Maximizing Cyrus’ potential

Cards best synergized with Cyrus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Leverage Bench-damaging Pokemon

To guarantee Cyrus always has a target, include Pokemon that can damage the Bench. Some of the best options include:

Greninja: Already a popular pick, Greninja’s ability to snipe the Bench makes it an excellent synergy.

Already a popular pick, Greninja’s ability to snipe the Bench makes it an excellent synergy. Hitmonlee, Seadra, and Articuno EX: Already strong, these Pokemon gain even more value with Cyrus.

Already strong, these Pokemon gain even more value with Cyrus. New options from Space-Time Smackdown: Palkia EX, Spiritomb, Lopunny, Frost Rotom, Empoleon, Honchkrow, Azelf, and Gastrodon add fresh ways to spread damage.

2) Utilize passive damage & status effects

Cyrus works best in decks that consistently spread damage. Status effects like Poison, Burn, and Confusion force the opponent into tough decisions like choosing between switching out and taking additional damage. Pokemon such as Druddigon, Poliwrath, and Rocky Helmet help set up Cyrus plays by ensuring damage is spread.

3) Plan your damage distribution

Instead of relying solely on Bench-damaging Pokemon, dealing early chip damage to the opponent’s EX Pokemon can set up critical Cyrus plays. This allows you to pull key threats into the Active Spot for a decisive KO.

Playing with and against Pokemon TCG Pocket Cyrus

When using Cyrus: Carefully plan turns to maximize damage spread and ensure the right Pokemon can be "gusted".

Carefully plan turns to maximize damage spread and ensure the right Pokemon can be "gusted". When facing Cyrus: Try to heal Benched Pokemon, play cards that prevent Bench targeting, or limit your opponent’s ability to spread damage.

Cyrus isn’t as flexible as classic "gust" cards like Gust of Wind, but its strategic depth makes it a strong addition to damage-based decks. If used correctly, it can create game-winning situations and force opponents into tough decisions. Experiment with different setups to find the best way to integrate Cyrus into your deck.

