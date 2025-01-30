All cards best synergised with Dialga ex from Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

The latest A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, has arrived, and Pokemon TCG Pocket players are thrilled. This much-awaited set introduces an array of stunning cards, featuring the legendary Dialga and Palkia from the Sinnoh region. Packed with new abilities and strategic plays, this expansion is set to reshape the competitive landscape.

A standout card in the set is Dialga ex, equipped with two impactful attacks: Metallic Turbo and Heavy Impact. While Heavy Impact delivers 100 damage for four Energy, the true game-changer is Metallic Turbo. This attack not only inflicts 30 damage but also accelerates Energy attachment by adding two Metal Energy to a Benched Pokemon, making Dialga ex an essential enabler for high-Energy attackers.

Below is a breakdown of the best cards that synergize with Dialga ex, divided into Metal-type allies and other useful companions.

Dialga ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Top Metal-type synergies

Top Metal-type pairs with Dialga ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga ex (Space-Time Smackdown) – Setting up another Dialga ex can be a powerful strategy, allowing swift access to Heavy Impact in just two turns for a significant advantage.

– Setting up another Dialga ex can be a powerful strategy, allowing swift access to Heavy Impact in just two turns for a significant advantage. Melmetal (Genetic Apex) – Its Heavy Impact hits for 120 damage using three Metal and one Colorless Energy, making it a strong offensive partner.

– Its Heavy Impact hits for 120 damage using three Metal and one Colorless Energy, making it a strong offensive partner. Heatran (Space-Time Smackdown) – With Steel Tackle dealing 110 damage for three Metal Energy, Heatran is a solid attacker despite taking 20 self-inflicted damage.

– With Steel Tackle dealing 110 damage for three Metal Energy, Heatran is a solid attacker despite taking 20 self-inflicted damage. Bastiodon (Space-Time Smackdown) – Headbang delivers 80 damage with two Metal and one Colorless Energy. Its high retreat cost of four Energy makes it beneficial to leverage Dialga’s Energy acceleration.

– Headbang delivers 80 damage with two Metal and one Colorless Energy. Its high retreat cost of four Energy makes it beneficial to leverage Dialga’s Energy acceleration. Bisharp (Genetic Apex) – With Metal Claw dealing 70 damage for just two Metal Energy, Bisharp becomes a quick and efficient attacker that can be powered up in one turn by Metallic Turbo.

Dialga ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best synergies with other types

Top other type pairs with Dialga ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew ex (Mythical Island) – Genome Hacking costs three Colorless Energy and allows Mew ex to copy an attack from the opponent’s Active Pokemon, making it highly adaptable.

– Genome Hacking costs three Colorless Energy and allows Mew ex to copy an attack from the opponent’s Active Pokemon, making it highly adaptable. Lickilicky ex (Space-Time Smackdown) – Licking Fury starts at 100 damage for four Colorless Energy, with additional 40-damage boosts for every successful coin flip.

– Licking Fury starts at 100 damage for four Colorless Energy, with additional 40-damage boosts for every successful coin flip. Pidgeot ex (Mythical Island) – Scattering Cyclone deals 80 base damage plus 20 extra for each of the opponent’s Benched Pokemon, punishing wide setups.

– Scattering Cyclone deals 80 base damage plus 20 extra for each of the opponent’s Benched Pokemon, punishing wide setups. Wigglytuff ex (Genetic Apex) – Sleepy Song does 80 damage for three Colorless Energy and puts the opponent’s Active Pokemon to sleep, adding a control element.

– Sleepy Song does 80 damage for three Colorless Energy and puts the opponent’s Active Pokemon to sleep, adding a control element. Regigigas (Space-Time Smackdown) – Raging Hammer starts at 50 damage for four Colorless Energy and increases based on the damage Regigigas has sustained.

– Raging Hammer starts at 50 damage for four Colorless Energy and increases based on the damage Regigigas has sustained. Porygon-Z (Space-Time Smackdown) – Buggy Beam, dealing 80 damage for three Colorless Energy, disrupts the opponent by randomly altering their next Energy type.

– Buggy Beam, dealing 80 damage for three Colorless Energy, disrupts the opponent by randomly altering their next Energy type. Staraptor (Space-Time Smackdown) – Clutch inflicts 80 damage for three Colorless Energy while preventing the opponent’s Active Pokemon from retreating.

– Clutch inflicts 80 damage for three Colorless Energy while preventing the opponent’s Active Pokemon from retreating. Purugly (Space-Time Smackdown) – Interrupt deals 60 damage for three Colorless Energy and forces the opponent to reveal their hand, allowing you to shuffle a chosen card back into their deck.

– Interrupt deals 60 damage for three Colorless Energy and forces the opponent to reveal their hand, allowing you to shuffle a chosen card back into their deck. Tauros (Mythical Island) – Fighting Tackle deals 40 damage for three Colorless Energy but increases to 120 damage if targeting a Pokemon ex.

– Fighting Tackle deals 40 damage for three Colorless Energy but increases to 120 damage if targeting a Pokemon ex. Swanna (Genetic Apex) – Wing Attack is a Water-based move that deals 70 damage for three Colorless Energy.

– Wing Attack is a Water-based move that deals 70 damage for three Colorless Energy. Snorlax (Genetic Apex) – Rollout offers 70 damage for four Colorless Energy, making it a reliable defensive option.

Dialga ex from Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown is an incredibly versatile card, ideal for fueling Metal-type attackers and forming powerful combinations.

Whether used alongside Metal-type allies for aggressive damage output or paired with Colorless Energy users for flexible strategies, Dialga ex unlocks a variety of deck-building opportunities.

Experiment with these synergistic cards to maximize Metallic Turbo’s energy acceleration and gain a competitive edge.

