10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are buzzing with excitement as the latest A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, has finally arrived. This highly anticipated set brings fans a breathtaking collection of cards featuring Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia from the Sinnoh region. With powerful new abilities and strategic advantages, the expansion introduces several game-changing cards.

From high-damage attackers to essential support cards, these new additions are shaping the evolving meta. Let’s dive into the top 10 best cards from the Space-Time Smackdown expansion and how they can dominate battles.

10 best cards to pull from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown set

1) Infernape ex

Infernape ex as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Infernape ex is the only Gen 4 starter to receive an ex version, and it certainly lives up to expectations. Unlike Arcanine ex or Charizard ex, Infernape ex does not require a ramp card to function efficiently. With only two Fire Energy, it can be impactful to your deck. Its impressive 170 HP makes it highly durable, and its zero Retreat Cost is a game-changer.

Trending

This allows players to freely swap it out after discarding energy, making it an incredibly versatile card. With the right strategy using Giovanni, X Speed, and Dawn, Infernape ex can consistently attack for 140 damage, knocking out most opponents with ease.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket version 1.1.0 patch notes - January 29, 2025

2) Manaphy

Manaphy as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Manaphy is a powerful energy ramp card, possibly surpassing Misty’s utility in Water decks. Its ability, Oceanic Gift, allows players to attach a Water Energy from their Energy Zone to two of their Benched Pokemon, making it an invaluable resource for energy acceleration.

Unlike Misty, Manaphy guarantees extra energy attachment each turn, benefitting not just Water Pokemon but also Colorless or flexible-energy Pokemon like Yanmega ex. It also synergizes well with Gyarados ex and Dragonite decks, ensuring a steady energy flow for sustained offense.

Also read: How to access older packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket

3) Mismagius ex

Mismagius ex as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mismagius ex is a nightmare for opponents, thanks to its ability to inflict Confusion, a newly introduced status condition. When a Confused Pokemon attacks, a coin flip determines whether the attack succeeds or fails, making it a disruptive force.

Mismagius ex only requires two energy to attack and deals 70 damage per hit. This card can single-handedly stall the opponent’s strategy while stacking other status conditions like Burn or Poison. Its low retreat cost and ability to completely halt enemy moves make it an excellent choice for control decks.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 packs revealed, titled Space-Time Smackdown

4) Lucario

Lucario as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario enhances Fighting-type Pokemon with its Fighting Coach ability, which increases damage dealt by Fighting Pokemon by +20. Unlike Serperior from Mythical Island, Lucario’s ability can stack, meaning multiple Lucario cards on the bench can significantly boost damage output.

This makes it an essential support card in Fighting decks, synergizing well with Aerodactyl ex, Marshadow, and Gallade ex. However, it does not boost attacks that target Benched Pokemon, such as Hitmonlee’s ability.

Also read: How to Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Rules and currency requirements

5) Skarmory

Skarmory as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skarmory is a fantastic early-game attacker, requiring just one Energy to deal 50 damage. This is a huge advantage, especially considering many Metal Pokemon need high energy costs to attack. It can quickly apply pressure while allowing the player to set up stronger Pokemon in the background.

Its 80 HP is somewhat low, but this can be improved using Giant Cape or Rocky Helmet. Skarmory’s utility as a starter Pokemon makes it a valuable addition to Metal decks.

Also read: Is Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket the worst feature added?

6) Combee

Combee as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Combee is an outstanding deck-thinning card with an ability that allows players to search for and place a Basic Pokemon onto the Bench. Unlike Caterpie, which is limited to Grass-types, Combee can summon any Basic Pokemon, making it an excellent fit for any deck due to its one Colorless energy requirement.

However, its low HP makes it vulnerable, and placing a Basic Pokemon onto the Bench could be risky if facing an opponent using Sabrina or Pidgeot ex.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket needs a better way to dispose duplicate cards

7) Cyrus

Cyrus as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cyrus is a powerful Supporter card similar to Sabrina but with a crucial advantage: it allows players to choose a damaged Pokemon from the opponent’s Bench and bring it into the Active Spot. This makes it a strategic tool for finishing off weakened threats.

Unlike Sabrina, which forces an opponent to send out any Pokemon, Cyrus provides targeted control. It works particularly well with decks that attack Benched Pokemon, such as Honchkrow or Spiritomb-based strategies.

Also read: 10 Pokemon TCG Pocket illustrations and their in-game references

8) Cynthia

Cynthia as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cynthia’s effect boosts attacks from Garchomp and Togekiss by +50 damage for one turn. This can make both Garchomp and Togekiss lethal, allowing them to deal massive damage with minimal energy requirements.

However, both are Stage 2 Pokemon, making consistency a challenge. With this support card, Garchomp can deal 150 damage for two energy, and Togekiss can deal 170 total damage.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list

9) Dawn

Dawn as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dawn’s effect allows players to move Energy from one of their Benched Pokemon to the Active Pokemon. This ability brings incredible energy flexibility, previously exclusive to Lieutenant Surge and Mythical Island’s Vaporeon.

Dawn works well in decks featuring Manaphy, Infernape ex, and Giratina. By enabling strategic energy transfers, Dawn ensures players can always maximize their attacks without wasting resources.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Is Water-type weak to Grass-type?

10) Dialga ex

Dialga ex as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga ex introduces two strong attacks: Metallic Turbo and Heavy Impact. Metallic Turbo deals 30 damage while attaching two Metal Energy to a Benched Pokemon, making it a fantastic setup card for high-energy attackers. Heavy Impact inflicts 100 damage for four energy, making Dialga ex a solid offensive choice as well.

This card supports Metal-based decks by accelerating energy for Pokemon like Melmetal and Bastiodon. With its energy acceleration capability, Dialga ex may help bring Metal decks back into the competitive meta.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket players give tips and strategies to play Mythical Slab

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion introduces several exciting new cards that reshape the Pokemon TCG Pocket metagame. Whether it's energy acceleration, powerful offensive attacks, or strategic disruption, these 10 cards stand out as the best options for competitive play.

Players looking to build strong decks should consider incorporating these game-changing cards to maximize their chances of victory.

Also read: Best tips to use Sabrina in Pokemon TCG Pocket

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨