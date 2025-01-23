Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 packs revealed, titled Space-Time Smackdown

The Pokemon TCG Pocket community is buzzing with excitement, as the latest A2 expansion has been announced. Titled Space-Time Smackdown, this highly anticipated set introduces fans to a breathtaking new collection of cards featuring the iconic Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia from the Sinnoh region.

These titans of time and space are set to shake up the battlefield as powerful dimension-altering Pokemon ex. With its stunning card designs and fresh gameplay mechanics, Space-Time Smackdown promises to be a must-have for trainers and collectors alike.

When are the Space-Time Smackdown A2 packs releasing in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Dialga ex and Palkia ex take center stage for this pack expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 29, this expansion diverges from its predecessor, Genetic Apex (A1), by offering a two-pack set instead of the usual three-pack format. Centered on Generation 4’s Sinnoh region, the expansion celebrates fan-favorite Pokemon with a nostalgic, yet modern, twist.

What to expect in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown A2 packs

Other cards revealed in the A2 pack announcement video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The revealed cards offer a mix of iconic favorites and exciting new options for deck-building. Highlights include:

Dialga ex

Palkia ex

Sinnoh Stage 1 Starters: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup

Pachirisu ex

Leafeon

Honchkrow

Cynthia

Gible

Cresselia

Trading release date in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Trade feature's release date in the game was also disclosed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to the new cards, players can look forward to the highly anticipated Trade feature, set to launch on January 28, one day before the expansion’s release. This update will allow trainers to exchange cards within the game, making it easier to complete collections and optimize decks.

With Space-Time Smackdown, Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to deliver captivating expansions that blend nostalgia with innovative gameplay. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a casual fan, this release is bound to be a showstopper.

