Pokemon TCG Pocket Psychic-type Mass Outbreak: All possible rewards 

The highly anticipated Psychic-Type Mass Outbreak is here in the Pokemon TCG Pocket, running from January 23 to January 29, 2025. This week-long event focuses on Psychic Pokemon from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island, offering an exciting mix of collectible cards and valuable items. You can take part in the free Bonus Pick and paid Rare Picks to test their luck and expand their collections.

This Wonder Pick event also provides exclusive rewards, including the coveted Diamond-4 rarity Mew ex card and an exclusive flair for Mew ex. Here’s a detailed breakdown of all possible rewards and how to obtain them..

All rewards during the Pokemon TCG Pocket Psychic-type Mass Outbreak

Bonus Pick (free)

Bonus Picks are free opportunities to collect items and Psychic-type Pokemon. They have a 15% chance of appearing whenever a new pick refreshes on your screen. There are 10 possible combinations, each with a 10% chance to appear. Here are the potential rewards:

Possible combinations:

Shop Ticket, Wonder Hourglass, Pack Hourglass, Florges, Beheeyem Shop Ticket, Wonder Hourglass, Pack Hourglass, Kirlia, Sigilyph Shop Ticket, Wonder Hourglass, Pack Hourglass, Kirlia, Beheeyem Shop Ticket, Wonder Hourglass, Pack Hourglass, Florges, Sigilyph Ralts, Flabebe, Floette, Swirlix, Slurpuff Beheeyem, Flabebe, Floette, Swirlix, Slurpuff Elgyem, Flabebe, Ralts, Swirlix, Slurpuff Elgyem, Floette, Ralts, Swirlix, Slurpuff Elgyem, Flabebe, Floette, Ralts, Swirlix Elgyem, Flabebe, Ralts, Floette, Slurpuff

Rare Picks (3 Wonder Hourglass)

Rare Picks offer a premium way to acquire high-value Psychic cards. They have a 1.2% chance to appear during Wonder Pick screen refreshes. Each Rare Pick combination has a 50% chance of appearing, and the first three cards in each combination are guaranteed to include Mew ex, Mewtwo, and Gardevoir.

Rare Pick combinations:

Mew ex, Mewtwo, Gardevoir, Sigilyph, Florges Mew ex, Mewtwo, Gardevoir, Beheeyem, Kirlia

Flair and missions exclusive to the Mass Outbreak event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Exclusive Flair

This event introduces an exclusive Circle Flair (Battle) in blue for Mew ex. To obtain this flair, you’ll need:

Mew ex duplicate card: 1

1 Shinedust: 720

Event missions and rewards

By completing event missions, you can earn additional Wonder Hourglasses and Shop Tickets. Here’s the mission list:

Collect 1 Mew ex card: 1 Wonder Hourglass and 1 Shop Ticket

1 Wonder Hourglass and 1 Shop Ticket Wonder Pick 3 times: 1 Wonder Hourglass and 1 Shop Ticket

1 Wonder Hourglass and 1 Shop Ticket Wonder Pick 5 times: 3 Wonder Hourglasses and 3 Shop Tickets

3 Wonder Hourglasses and 3 Shop Tickets Collect 5 Psychic cards: 2 Wonder Hourglasses and 3 Shop Tickets

2 Wonder Hourglasses and 3 Shop Tickets Collect 10 Psychic cards: 3 Wonder Hourglasses and 5 Shop Tickets

3 Wonder Hourglasses and 5 Shop Tickets Collect 15 Psychic cards: 4 Wonder Hourglasses and 7 Shop Tickets

This event is a fantastic opportunity to bolster your Psychic deck while earning valuable items and exclusive rewards.

