10 Pokemon TCG Pocket illustrations and their in-game references

Pokemon TCG Pocket has consistently amazed fans with its fresh entries, competitive environment, and intricate artwork, often weaving nostalgic references to the video game series. These illustrations not only captivate visually but also connect deeply with players by revisiting iconic moments from the games. Each card tells a story, evoking cherished memories and celebrating Pokemon lore.

Here, we delve into 10 TCG Pocket card illustrations that pay homage to their in-game counterparts with remarkable detail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 Pokemon TCG Pocket cards and their main series game inspirations

1) Snorlax Sleeping on Route 12

Snorlax and other creatures showing Route 12's environment (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The alternate art of Snorlax captures the legendary scene in the Kanto games where the giant Pokemon blocks the path on Route 12, forcing players to obtain a Poke Flute to wake it.

The artwork further enriches this moment by including Venonat, Bellsprout, and Oddish in the background, referencing the surrounding Pocket Monsters often encountered in this area.

2) Diglett Cave

Diglett Cave as seen in Diglett's card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At first glance, the Diglett Cave card might appear as a simple depiction of Diglett underground. However, a closer look at the top portion reveals the rocky terrain marking the entrance to Diglett Cave, located just outside Vermilion City.

This subtle detail ties the artwork to the games, where trainers traverse this area to connect Vermilion and Pewter Cities. It’s a clever way of showcasing a hidden yet iconic location.

3) Dragonite

Dragonite's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Dragonite’s card doesn’t directly reference a specific in-game scene, it features a ship adorned with a Dragonite-shaped carving. This ties beautifully to its Pokedex entries, which often describe Dragonite as a guardian for sailors, guiding lost vessels and rescuing those in distress.

The carving symbolizes Dragonite’s role as a beacon of hope at sea, blending mythology and artistry seamlessly into the card’s design.

4) S.S. Anne in the Gyarados' card

S.S. Anne as seen on Gyarados' card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the background of the Gyarados card, observant fans can spot the S.S. Anne. This iconic vessel is integral to the Kanto games, where trainers board it to obtain the Cut HM after defeating Misty.

The inclusion of the S.S. Anne in Gyarados’ artwork connects the card to a pivotal chapter in many players’ journeys, enhancing its nostalgic appeal.

5) Golbat’s Gen One Sprite

Golbat’s card compared to its first sprite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golbat’s illustration harkens back to its original sprite from the first-generation games. While the exaggerated tongue from its early design is absent, the card retains the essential features that make it instantly recognizable.

This nod to Golbat’s Gen 1 sprite is a subtle yet effective way to honor the series’ roots, resonating with long-time fans.

6) Electrode at the Power Plant

Electrode's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Electrode’s artwork is a treasure trove of references to the Power Plant, a key location in the games. The card depicts cylindrical bins reminiscent of debris found at the plant. In the background, a Zapdos silhouette is visible, alluding to the Legendary Pokemon that resides there.

Additionally, a sneaky Voltorb masquerading as an Electrode adds an extra layer of authenticity, capturing the essence of this iconic setting.

7) Surfing Pikachu with Lapras

Surfing Pikachu as seen in Lapras' card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lapras’ alternate art features Pikachu surfing on its back, a delightful nod to the “Surfing Pikachu” mechanic seen in past games. This playful reference celebrates Pikachu’s versatility and special connection to water-themed adventures.

The artwork not only highlights Pikachu’s iconic status but also pays homage to a cherished gameplay element.

8) Jynx in Cerulean City

Jynx's card in the game and Cerulean City (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jynx’s card places her in Cerulean City, where players could trade for her in the original games. This reference to Cerulean’s trade mechanic is both nostalgic and thoughtful, reminding fans of one of the first Pokemon trades many experienced.

The artwork captures the essence of this unique interaction, tying it to the game’s early exploration phase.

9) Professor Oak’s laboratory

Professor Oak’s card and Laboratory (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Professor Oak’s card depicts his iconic lab, the birthplace of countless Pokemon adventures. This is where players make their first major decision: choosing a starter Pokemon.

For many, this moment symbolizes the beginning of a lifelong journey with Pokemon. The card’s design immortalizes this pivotal scene, making it a treasured piece for fans.

10) Gym Leaders

All Gym Leader trainer cards in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Gym Leader cards showcase familiar figures like Erika, Misty, Blaine, Koga, Sabrina, and Lt. Surge in their respective gym settings. Brock, however, is depicted behind rocks, possibly referencing Mt. Moon or the anime’s depiction of his gym.

Giovanni is uniquely placed in the Rocket Game Corner, referencing the sequence where players confront him as Team Rocket’s leader. These artistic choices add narrative depth, enriching the connection between the TCG and the games.

These 10 examples highlight the brilliance of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s artwork, seamlessly blending nostalgia with intricate details. Each card is more than just a collectible; it’s a tribute to the beloved world of Pokemon, resonating with fans old and new.

