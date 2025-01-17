Pokemon TCG Pocket trading mechanics revealed

The world of Pokemon TCG Pocket is about to change with the long-awaited introduction of trading mechanics. Fans have been opening packs, collecting cards, and building their dream decks, but trading will now add a new layer of excitement. This feature allows players to interact with friends and strategically trade for the cards they need to complete their collections.

With the promise of balanced gameplay and engaging updates, Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to evolve, keeping its player base hooked.

Everything revealed about Pokemon TCG Pocket trading

Here’s a breakdown of the trading features and what players can expect this month:

Trading only among friends: Trading will be limited to friends. Rarity-based restrictions: Players can only trade cards of the same rarity. Tradeable Rarities: Cards with rarities of Diamond 1-4 and Gold Star 1 can be traded. Anything higher than that cannot be traded, maintaining the value of higher-rarity cards. Item consumption requirement: Trades will require players to consume certain in-game items. The item or currency needed has not been revealed yet, but needing one is confirmed. Initial Booster Packs for Trading: At launch, cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs will be available for trading. The team has promised to expand the range of tradeable booster packs in future updates.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket team has emphasized that they will closely monitor the trading system’s impact on gameplay and the overall player experience. They aim to maintain a balance between ease of collection and the challenge that makes the game rewarding.

In addition to the trading feature, new booster packs are set to be introduced later this month. While the details remain under wraps, players can look forward to fresh Pokemon encounters and cards to enhance their decks.

The introduction of trading mechanics marks a significant milestone for Pokemon TCG Pocket, offering players a chance to deepen their connections with friends while strategically enhancing their card collections.

With plans for expanding the feature and adding new content, the future of the game looks bright. Be sure to keep an eye out for the latest updates and start planning your trades now.

