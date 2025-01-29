Is Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket the worst feature added?

Trading has finally arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket, a feature players have been eagerly anticipating. This new system allows trainers to exchange digital cards, making it easier to complete collections and obtain rare artwork. However, instead of improving the experience, the trading system has turned into one of the most frustrating features added in the game.

Since the game launched on October 30, 2024, players noticed a greyed-out trading button, teasing the feature for months. When trading finally arrived on January 29, 2025, the excitement quickly turned to frustration.

The implementation is riddled with roadblocks, severe restrictions, and excessive costs, making it incredibly difficult for players, especially free-to-play users, to trade effectively.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Why trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket a problem

Currencies required to do a trade in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket is heavily restricted due to limited trade stamina, high token costs, and strict trade rules. Players can only replenish trade stamina once per day unless they use special items, and high-rarity trades require tokens obtained by sacrificing duplicates, making collection-building difficult.

Trending

Additionally, trades are restricted to friends, must be of the same rarity, and cards with flair can only be exchanged for similarly modified versions. Worse yet, the most valuable cards (2-star rarity and above, Crown Rarity, and promos) are completely untradeable, making the system nearly useless for acquiring sought-after cards..

Also read: How to Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Rules and currency requirements

Trading might add no value to the Pokemon TCG Pocket experience

Tokens required to make a trade (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In order to obtain a single 3-diamond card, a player must sacrifice one duplicate 1-star (which is of a higher rarity) and another of lower rarity cards. Even more concerning, trading a single 1-star card requires discarding four others. This system places an enormous burden on players, making trading less of a resourceful exchange and more of a costly sacrifice.

Initially, the restriction on trading 2-star and higher rarity cards seemed understandable. If the goal is to maintain their rarity and value, then it's a reasonable decision. However, the current trade system does not just limit high-value cards — it makes even basic trades feel nearly impossible. Such a structure risks alienating players who may quickly lose interest in the game altogether.

Additionally, this system disproportionately favors players who already possess multiple duplicates of high-rarity cards, such as ex-cards and star-rarity cards. For new players, the trading system provides little to no benefit. The requirement to discard duplicates for trade tokens depletes a player’s collection, ultimately pushing them toward purchasing more packs instead of facilitating fair exchanges.

From a long-term perspective, this is unsustainable. Many dedicated players have been opening packs since launch and don't have their collection complete, especially cards of 2-star rarity and higher. Even with paid packs, many players might still find themselves missing key cards — cards they cannot even trade for due to these restrictions.

The alternative? Spending even more money on additional packs, hoping for the slim chance of pulling the needed card after several attempts. If the goal of trading in general is to foster engagement and community-driven exchanges, then this system is failing in its current form.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 packs revealed, titled Space-Time Smackdown

Ultimately, a trading system should empower players, providing them with reasonable opportunities to expand their collections. As it stands, Pokemon Pocket TCG’s current structure feels more like a barrier than a benefit.

A more balanced approach — one that allows for practical trading without excessive sacrifices — would significantly improve the experience for all players, whether they are casual collectors, dedicated competitors, or those willing to invest financially in the game.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks show cards, events, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨