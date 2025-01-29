  • home icon
  Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks show cards, events, and more

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks show cards, events, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jan 29, 2025 06:00 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time SmackDown latest leaks show cards, events, and more
Latest leaks regarding Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown (A2) expansion is set to launch on January 30, 2024, and leaks have already surfaced, revealing exciting new cards, events, and cosmetics. While little, including the announcement date and a few cards, is officially confirmed, leaked information hints at a strong Sinnoh region theme featuring Pokemon ex, new Trainer cards, and immersive artwork.

Notably, popular Twitter leaker @3clipse_tt, known for accurate past leaks, has shared similar details, adding credibility to the information.

With over 140 cards in the set, players will have two distinct booster packs to choose from - Dialga and Palkia. Alongside returning favorites, several never-before-seen Pokemon ex and full-art cards are expected. Here’s everything we know so far, based on leaks and speculation.

Note: This article is based on leaks and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: Latest leaked and officially announced cards

While a few cards have been officially announced, numerous others have surfaced through leaks. Below is a breakdown:

Officially Announced Cards

  • Basic Pokemon: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Gible
  • Pokemon ex: Palkia ex, Dialga ex, Pachirisu ex
  • Trainer Cards: Cynthia (2 Star Full Art)
  • Other Pokemon: Leafeon, Cresselia, Honchkrow

Leaked cards

  • Pokemon ex: Gallade ex, Infernape ex, Weavile ex
  • Full Art Pokemon: Lucario (1 Star), Gallade ex (2 Star), Weavile ex (2 Star), Bidoof (1 Star), Staraptor (1 Star), Rotom (1 Star)
  • Basic Pokemon: Riolu, Eevee, Porygon, Magnemite, Ralts, Drifloon, Togepi, Murkrow
  • Evolutions: Porygon2, Porygon-Z, Magnezone, Kirlia, Gabite, Garchomp, Togetic, Togekiss
  • Legendary & Mythical Pokemon: Darkrai, Manaphy
  • Trainer Cards: Volkner (2 Star Full Art), Cyrus, Cynthia (2 Diamond)
  • Pokemon Tools: Rocky Helmet, Lum Berry, Giant Cape

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks: Events

1) Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event

Players can battle for special Emblems and rewards based on the number of wins they achieve:

  • 1 Win: Participation Emblem
  • 5 Wins: Bronze Emblem
  • 25 Wins: Silver Emblem
  • 45 Wins: Gold Emblem
  • Total possible rewards: 24 Pack Hourglass, 3,850 Shinedust

2) Darkness-Type Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event (Weavile ex)

There is a special event featuring Dark-type Pokemon, with extra rewards for Weavile ex owners. Players can participate in Rare Picks (1.2% chance) to obtain powerful Dark Pokemon, including:

  • Weavile ex (4 Diamond)
  • Darkrai (3 Diamond)
  • Weezing (3 Diamond)
  • Honchkrow (2 Diamond)
  • Mightyena (2 Diamond)
  • Skuntank (2 Diamond)
  • Spiritomb (2 Diamond)

3) Cresselia ex Drop Event

Completing Solo Battles may grant a Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4, containing one of the following Pokemon:

  • Cresselia ex (12.66%)
  • Electivire (15.82%)
  • Turtwig (23.84%)
  • Misdreavus (23.84%)
  • Skarmory (23.84%)

4) Wonder Pick Event Part 1 (Chimchar + Togepi)

There is a special Wonder Pick event with two separate timeframes for Chimchar and Togepi promo cards. Players can use Chansey Pick (2.5% chance) for these exclusive cards.

5) Trade Event

To celebrate the introduction of trading into the game, Pokemon TCG Pocket will probably distribute Trade Hourglass x120 & Trade Tokens x500 to players.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks: cosmetics

  • Playmat: Cynthia & Spiritomb themed
  • Playmat: Darkrai themed
  • Coins: Darkrai
  • Card Sleeves: Darkrai
  • Playmat: Cynthia & Garchomp themed
  • Coins: Cynthia
  • Card Sleeves: Cynthia & Spiritomb

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks: Other information

Additional Pokemon and Trainer cards may be part of the set, including:

  • New Rarity: Rainbow Rare Cards
  • Pokemon line evolutions: Buneary Line
  • All Rotom forms
  • Pokemon Tools: Leftovers, Focus Band, Nanab Berry

However, some anticipated cards are less likely to appear in Space-Time Smackdown (A2) and may instead debut in a later expansion (A2a). These include Phione, Heatran, Shaymin, Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, Giratina, and Arceus.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the game, with strong Sinnoh region representation. While leaks hint at an extensive roster of new cards and events, players should take this information with caution until official confirmations arrive.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
