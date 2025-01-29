Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks show cards, events, and more

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown (A2) expansion is set to launch on January 30, 2024, and leaks have already surfaced, revealing exciting new cards, events, and cosmetics. While little, including the announcement date and a few cards, is officially confirmed, leaked information hints at a strong Sinnoh region theme featuring Pokemon ex, new Trainer cards, and immersive artwork.

Notably, popular Twitter leaker @3clipse_tt, known for accurate past leaks, has shared similar details, adding credibility to the information.

With over 140 cards in the set, players will have two distinct booster packs to choose from - Dialga and Palkia. Alongside returning favorites, several never-before-seen Pokemon ex and full-art cards are expected. Here’s everything we know so far, based on leaks and speculation.

Note: This article is based on leaks and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: Latest leaked and officially announced cards

Expand Tweet

While a few cards have been officially announced, numerous others have surfaced through leaks. Below is a breakdown:

Officially Announced Cards

Basic Pokemon: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Gible

Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Gible Pokemon ex: Palkia ex, Dialga ex, Pachirisu ex

Palkia ex, Dialga ex, Pachirisu ex Trainer Cards: Cynthia (2 Star Full Art)

Cynthia (2 Star Full Art) Other Pokemon: Leafeon, Cresselia, Honchkrow

Leaked cards

Pokemon ex: Gallade ex, Infernape ex, Weavile ex

Gallade ex, Infernape ex, Weavile ex Full Art Pokemon: Lucario (1 Star), Gallade ex (2 Star), Weavile ex (2 Star), Bidoof (1 Star), Staraptor (1 Star), Rotom (1 Star)

Lucario (1 Star), Gallade ex (2 Star), Weavile ex (2 Star), Bidoof (1 Star), Staraptor (1 Star), Rotom (1 Star) Basic Pokemon: Riolu, Eevee, Porygon, Magnemite, Ralts, Drifloon, Togepi, Murkrow

Riolu, Eevee, Porygon, Magnemite, Ralts, Drifloon, Togepi, Murkrow Evolutions: Porygon2, Porygon-Z, Magnezone, Kirlia, Gabite, Garchomp, Togetic, Togekiss

Porygon2, Porygon-Z, Magnezone, Kirlia, Gabite, Garchomp, Togetic, Togekiss Legendary & Mythical Pokemon: Darkrai, Manaphy

Darkrai, Manaphy Trainer Cards: Volkner (2 Star Full Art), Cyrus, Cynthia (2 Diamond)

Volkner (2 Star Full Art), Cyrus, Cynthia (2 Diamond) Pokemon Tools: Rocky Helmet, Lum Berry, Giant Cape

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown A2 pack revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks: Events

Expand Tweet

1) Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event

Players can battle for special Emblems and rewards based on the number of wins they achieve:

1 Win: Participation Emblem

Participation Emblem 5 Wins: Bronze Emblem

Bronze Emblem 25 Wins: Silver Emblem

Silver Emblem 45 Wins: Gold Emblem

Gold Emblem Total possible rewards: 24 Pack Hourglass, 3,850 Shinedust

2) Darkness-Type Pokemon Mass Outbreak Event (Weavile ex)

There is a special event featuring Dark-type Pokemon, with extra rewards for Weavile ex owners. Players can participate in Rare Picks (1.2% chance) to obtain powerful Dark Pokemon, including:

Weavile ex (4 Diamond)

Darkrai (3 Diamond)

Weezing (3 Diamond)

Honchkrow (2 Diamond)

Mightyena (2 Diamond)

Skuntank (2 Diamond)

Spiritomb (2 Diamond)

3) Cresselia ex Drop Event

Completing Solo Battles may grant a Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4, containing one of the following Pokemon:

Cresselia ex (12.66%)

Electivire (15.82%)

Turtwig (23.84%)

Misdreavus (23.84%)

Skarmory (23.84%)

4) Wonder Pick Event Part 1 (Chimchar + Togepi)

There is a special Wonder Pick event with two separate timeframes for Chimchar and Togepi promo cards. Players can use Chansey Pick (2.5% chance) for these exclusive cards.

5) Trade Event

To celebrate the introduction of trading into the game, Pokemon TCG Pocket will probably distribute Trade Hourglass x120 & Trade Tokens x500 to players.

Also read: When is Trading arriving in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks: cosmetics

Expand Tweet

Playmat: Cynthia & Spiritomb themed

Cynthia & Spiritomb themed Playmat: Darkrai themed

Darkrai themed Coins: Darkrai

Darkrai Card Sleeves: Darkrai

Darkrai Playmat: Cynthia & Garchomp themed

Cynthia & Garchomp themed Coins: Cynthia

Cynthia Card Sleeves: Cynthia & Spiritomb

Also read: 8 predictions about Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 Space-Time Smackdown

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown latest leaks: Other information

Additional Pokemon and Trainer cards may be part of the set, including:

New Rarity: Rainbow Rare Cards

Rainbow Rare Cards Pokemon line evolutions: Buneary Line

Buneary Line All Rotom forms

Pokemon Tools: Leftovers, Focus Band, Nanab Berry

However, some anticipated cards are less likely to appear in Space-Time Smackdown (A2) and may instead debut in a later expansion (A2a). These include Phione, Heatran, Shaymin, Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf, Giratina, and Arceus.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket needs a better way to dispose duplicate cards

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the game, with strong Sinnoh region representation. While leaks hint at an extensive roster of new cards and events, players should take this information with caution until official confirmations arrive.

Also read: 10 Pokemon TCG Pocket illustrations and their in-game references

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨