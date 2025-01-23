When is Trading arriving in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket developers have officially announced that the much-anticipated trading feature will launch on January 28, 2025. Since the game’s release on October 30, 2024, players have been eagerly waiting for this functionality to arrive.

Trading will bring a dynamic new way for players to interact, allowing them to exchange cards with friends and complete their dream decks. This update marks a significant milestone in enhancing the game’s social and strategic elements.

Trading feature in Pokemon TCG Pocket release date revealed

Trading feature will soon be in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a recent announcement video unveiling the new Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown packs, the developers have also revealed the official release date for the Trading feature: January 28, 2025. Here’s everything we know about the trading feature and how it will work in the game:

Trading only among friends: To maintain a controlled environment and reduce fraudulent trades, the trading feature will be limited to friends within the game. Players must add each other to their friends lists before initiating any trades.

To maintain a controlled environment and reduce fraudulent trades, the trading feature will be limited to friends within the game. Players must add each other to their friends lists before initiating any trades. Rarity-based restrictions: Trades will follow a rarity-based restriction system, meaning cards can only be exchanged if they belong to the same rarity tier. For example, a Diamond 1 card can only be traded for another Diamond 1 card. This ensures balance and fairness in the trading ecosystem.

Trades will follow a rarity-based restriction system, meaning cards can only be exchanged if they belong to the same rarity tier. For example, a Diamond 1 card can only be traded for another Diamond 1 card. This ensures balance and fairness in the trading ecosystem. Tradeable rarities: Not all cards will be eligible for trading. The developers have clarified that only cards with rarities of Diamond 1-4 and Gold Star 1 will be tradeable. Higher-rarity cards, which are often coveted the most, will remain untradeable to preserve their exclusivity and value.

Not all cards will be eligible for trading. The developers have clarified that only cards with rarities of and will be tradeable. Higher-rarity cards, which are often coveted the most, will remain untradeable to preserve their exclusivity and value. Item consumption requirement: Trading won’t be free; players must use specific in-game items to complete trades. While the exact item or currency required hasn’t been revealed, it’s confirmed that some form of in-game resource will be consumed during each trade.

Trading won’t be free; players must use specific in-game items to complete trades. While the exact item or currency required hasn’t been revealed, it’s confirmed that some form of in-game resource will be consumed during each trade. Initial Booster Packs for Trading: At launch, cards from two specific booster packs, Genetic Apex and Mythical Island, will be available for trading. However, the developers have promised that additional booster packs will be added to the tradeable pool in future updates, giving players even more options.

The addition of trading to Pokemon TCG Pocket is expected to significantly enhance the game’s appeal, providing a collaborative way for players to expand their collections and refine their strategies.

Mark your calendars for January 28, 2025, and start building those friendships in-game to prepare for the exciting possibilities ahead.

