8 predictions about Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 Space-Time Smackdown

The Pokemon TCG Pocket community is abuzz with excitement as the A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, draws closer to its January 29 release. This highly anticipated set shines a spotlight on the iconic Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia from the Sinnoh region, introducing stunning new cards that celebrate this fan-favorite generation.

With a shift to a two-pack format — breaking away from the three-pack tradition of Genetic Apex (A1) — this expansion promises a fresh and nostalgic take on the Pokemon TCG experience.

Here are eight key predictions regarding this expansion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

8 predictions once Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 Space-Time Smackdown is released

1) Dialga ex: A potential meta-defining card for Metal Decks

Dialga as seen in the announcement video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga ex introduces two compelling moves: Metallic Turbo and Heavy Impact. While Heavy Impact delivers a straightforward 100 damage for two Metal and two Colorless Energy, Metallic Turbo stands out. For just two Metal Energy, it deals 30 damage while attaching two additional Metal Energy to one of your Benched Pokemon.

This makes Dialga ex an excellent setup Pokemon for high-energy cards like Melmetal, which requires four Energy to attack. It could also interestingly dovetail well with cards like Pidgeot ex, Wigglytuff ex, and Mew ex. Regardless, this card hints at a possible resurgence of Metal decks in the competitive meta.

2) Palkia ex: A double-edged sword for Water Decks

Palkia as seen in the announcement video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia ex boasts the move Dimensional Storm, dealing 150 base damage for three Water and one Colorless Energy. Additionally, it inflicts 20 extra damage for each Benched Pokemon on the opponent's side. However, the downside is the requirement to discard three Water Energy upon attack.

While this card may not be universally embraced, its potential skyrockets with support cards like Misty, which can swing battles in its favor with a successful coin flip. Regardless, Palkia ex solidifies Water decks’ prominence in the meta.

3) Various evolutions

Sinnoh starters' stage one cards as seen in the announcement video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The appearance of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in the reveal trailer strongly suggests that their final evolutions — Torterra, Infernape, and Empoleon — will also debut in Space-Time Smackdown.

Additional hints, such as Gible and Honchkrow, point to the inclusion of Gabite, Garchomp, and Murkrow. This emphasis on Sinnoh favourites and their evolutions adds a nostalgic touch to the expansion.

4) Introduction of Pokemon tools

Pachirisu ex’s card as seen in the announcement video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The move description for Pachirisu ex’s Sparking Gadget reveals that Pokemon Tools will make their debut in Space-Time Smackdown. When a Tool is attached, the Sparking Gadget deals an additional 40 damage, making it a potential powerhouse.

Pokemon Tools have a rich history in traditional TCG, representing held items like Exp. Share and Leftovers. Their introduction could significantly expand strategic options, enabling new synergies and creative deck-building possibilities.

5) Glaceon

Leafeon’s revealed card and Glaceon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The reveal of Leafeon’s Grass-type card strongly implies that its Sinnoh counterpart, Glaceon, will also join the roster. Given the Sinnoh-themed focus of this expansion, Glaceon is expected to debut as a Water-type card, complementing Leafeon’s entry. The inclusion of both Eeveelutions would add more variety and depth to the card pool.

6) Togekiss

Cynthia's revealed Trainer card and Togekiss as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Cynthia Trainer card, revealed in the trailer, highlights Togekiss’ introduction in Space-Time Smackdown. The card’s description grants Garchomp and Togekiss a +50 damage boost to their attacks during the turn it is used.

This not only confirms Garchomp in the game but also Togekiss’ pre-evolutions: Togepi and Togetic. Togekiss’ popularity and synergy with Cynthia’s card could make it a fan-favorite in both casual and competitive play.

7) Darkrai

Darkrai as seen in the anime and Cresselia’s revealed card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The trailer confirmed Cresselia’s entry into Space-Time Smackdown, featuring 110 HP and a move requiring two Psychic Energy. This card could be known for its ability to maintain battle momentum.

Cresselia’s counterpart, Darkrai, is highly likely to join that role in a Dark Deck as well. While neither may dominate decks, their utility and thematic significance make them valuable additions to the roster.

8) Future Expansion: Giratina and the space-time Trio

The space-time aka Pokemon of Myth Trio (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Dialga and Palkia taking center stage in Space-Time Smackdown, Giratina will likely follow in a subsequent expansion. Drawing parallels to Mythical Island (A1a), which extended Genetic Apex (A1), Giratina could headline an A2a expansion, completing the Sinnoh Legendary trio.

This potential addition would add further depth and continuity to the series, much to the delight of fans.

Space-Time Smackdown promises to be a thrilling addition to the Pokemon TCG Pocket lineup, bringing nostalgic favorites and innovative mechanics to the forefront. Whether you’re a competitive player or a collector, this expansion will offer something exciting for everyone.

