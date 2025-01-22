Pokemon TCG Pocket player suggests a better way to display achievements

A recent Reddit discussion has sparked creative ideas for improving the way achievements, or Emblems, are showcased in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The original post by u/sicknubs proposed a “Badge Box”, a feature that would allow players to display more than the current limit of three emblems at a time:

"Would be cool if we got a Badge Box to showcase more than 3 Emblems, similar to a Binder for the cards"

This suggestion drew widespread support, as many players expressed a desire for greater flexibility in showcasing their in-game accomplishments. Emblems in Pokemon TCG Pocket act as trophies awarded for completing tournaments and events, making them a significant aspect of the player's in-game identity.

Here’s a breakdown of the ideas and responses from the Pokemon TCG Pocket community, along with a few additional insights.

One prominent suggestion came from u/3InchesAssToTip, who raised the issue of Emblem organization. They argued that the current system places Emblems in a seemingly random order, making it difficult for players to manage and showcase their favorites:

"Also, let us sort our emblems, why are they in such a random order?"

Adding sorting options, such as categorizing Emblems by event, rarity, or recency, could enhance user experience and make the feature more functional.

Additionally, u/DrMrSirJr questioned the terminology used for these achievements, suggesting that "badges" would be a more fitting name than "emblems":

"I don’t get why they call them emblems instead of badges. Just call them badges imo"

This change could align with the traditional Pokemon theme, as badges are a well-recognized part of the franchise’s lore.

The idea of incorporating gym challenges into the game’s single-player mode was proposed by u/MeatyMagician. They suggested adding a badge case and designing challenges that mimic traditional Pokemon gym battles.

This feature could not only enhance single-player content but also provide players with more engaging ways to earn and showcase their achievements.

U/cmdrxander expanded on the single-player idea, advocating for more Emblem-earning opportunities within the solo battle mode. They proposed that challenges such as completing Mythical Island or conquering all objectives should also reward players with Emblems.

By broadening the scope of activities that reward Emblems, the game could appeal to a wider range of players, from competitive enthusiasts to casual participants.

Enhancing achievement display system in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Some emblems as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, these community suggestions highlight a desire for Pokemon TCG Pocket to adopt a more robust achievement display system. Implementing features like a Badge Box, improved sorting options, and solo-battle Emblems could make the game more rewarding and enjoyable.

Additionally, rebranding Emblems as "Badges" might resonate more strongly with fans, creating a sense of nostalgia while maintaining consistency with the broader Pokemon universe.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket community has shown a clear interest in evolving the game’s achievement mechanics. Incorporating these changes could not only strengthen player satisfaction but also deepen their connection to the game. Developers would do well to consider these thoughtful suggestions as they plan future updates.

