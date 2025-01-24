Pokemon TCG Pocket needs a better way to dispose duplicate cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a delight for collectors and battlers alike, but one nagging issue continues to frustrate its player base — the handling of duplicate cards. While opening packs and expanding collections is a thrill, the game’s lack of an efficient system to deal with surplus cards has left many players dissatisfied.

Especially for those who prioritize collecting over competitive battling, the accumulation of 20+ common duplicates often feels like wasted potential. This has sparked widespread discussions about potential solutions to make duplicate cards more valuable and engaging.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Addressing the duplicate card dilemma in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Duplicate cards as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, duplicate cards have a limited use within the game. Players can exchange them for Shinedust, a resource used to purchase flairs that add a cosmetic touch to cards. Flairs allow players to customize their cards for display boards and battles, making them appealing to those who enjoy competitive play.

That said, for collectors and casual players, this system falls flat. Most common duplicates are neither aesthetically appealing nor competitively relevant, leaving a significant portion of the player base with piles of cards that offer no value.

The current system inadvertently neglects the joy of collecting by failing to provide meaningful options to repurpose these duplicates. A more inclusive solution could involve introducing a system that converts surplus cards into versatile resources like pack points (PP), which can be used to purchase specific cards or packs.

Another potential approach could include creating a bulk trade system where players could exchange large quantities of duplicates for exclusive rewards, like 10 common cards for one ex card, or other in-game currencies.

Such features would enhance the experience for all players, regardless of their preferred playstyle, by ensuring that every card pulled contributes to progress.

Community responses and suggestions

The Pokemon TCG Pocket community has been actively discussing potential fixes, with many players suggesting simple yet impactful changes.

Redditor u/twila213 proposed an exchange system where five duplicate cards of the same Pokemon could be traded for one pack point (PP).

They emphasized that even if the process were slow, it would give players a sense of purpose for collecting duplicates, making the effort more rewarding.

Another suggestion came from u/MimiVRC, who advocated for a universal flair shop.

This would simplify the process, making it less tedious and more streamlined. u/MimiVRC’s idea reflects a growing demand for a more user-friendly system that values convenience and efficiency.

Redditor u/Famous-Magazine-24 highlighted the sheer scale of the issue, pointing out that an average player acquires around ten new cards daily, many of which end up as duplicates.

They compared the situation to everyday logic, stating that while certain tools or actions might not be strictly necessary, they make things significantly better when implemented.

The feedback from the community demonstrates a clear consensus: Pokemon TCG Pocket needs to rethink its approach to duplicates. Implementing systems such as exchanging duplicates for pack points, enabling bulk trades for Shinedust, or creating unique in-game events that make use of surplus cards could transform the game for both collectors and battlers.

Additionally, offering players the ability to customize their duplicate management — whether through automated settings or expanded trading options — would further enhance the experience.

Addressing this issue would not only improve gameplay satisfaction but also reinforce the game’s appeal to its diverse audience. By making every card pulled feel valuable, Pokemon TCG Pocket could strike the perfect balance between collecting and battling, ensuring long-term player engagement and enjoyment.

