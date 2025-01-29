How to Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Rules and currency requirements

Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket has finally arrived, allowing players to exchange digital Pokemon cards with their friends. This feature is a long-awaited addition, making it easier to collect exclusive artwork and complete card sets.
The game includes app-exclusive expansions featuring digital cards with either new or previously used illustrations from the physical Pokemon Trading Card Game.
However, trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket comes with specific rules and requirements that players must follow. This guide will break down how to trade, the currency required, and the rules governing this feature.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
How to Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket
- Select a friend: Players must choose a friend to trade with before sending a trade offer.
- Choose a card to offer: Only one card can be selected for trade at a time.
- Wait for a response: After sending a trade request, wait until the recipient reviews the offer and responds.
- Review the offered card: If the recipient sends a card in return, a notification will appear on the Trade screen.
- Confirm the Trade: If both players agree to the trade, the selected cards will be exchanged.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 packs revealed, titled Space-Time Smackdown
Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Stamina and Token requirements
- Trade Stamina is required to initiate a trade. One unit of trade stamina replenishes every 24 hours and a maximum of five can be saved at once. You'll also have access to items that can be used to reduce the waiting time for stamina recovery.
- Trade Tokens are necessary for trading high-rarity cards. Tokens can be acquired through the Obtain Items option in the My Cards section by collecting multiple copies of the same card and exchanging the required number of them for tokens. The exact trade token requirement varies based on card rarity as shown here:
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket trading mechanics revealed
Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Rules and restrictions
1) Trade limed to friends: You can only trade with friends
2) Rarity restrictions: Only cards of the same rarity can be traded.
3) Flair application: If a card has flair applied, the traded card must also have flair.
4) High-rarity Trades: Trade tokens are mandatory when exchanging high-rarity cards.
5) Cards allowed for Trade:
- Cards above 2-star rarity cannot be traded. This includes 2 Stars, 3 Stars, and Crown Rarity.
- Promo Cards are not eligible for trading.
- The following rarities can be traded: 1 Diamond, 2 Diamond, 3 Diamond, 4 Diamond, and 1 Star cards.
Also read: 8 predictions about Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 Space-Time Smackdown
Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket provides an exciting way to collect and exchange cards, but players must adhere to the outlined rules and currency requirements. By managing trade stamina and tokens wisely, collectors can make the most out of this feature.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket needs a better way to dispose duplicate cards
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨