Pokemon TCG Pocket version 1.1.0 patch notes - January 29, 2025

Pokemon TCG Pocket has received a significant update with version 1.1.0, bringing new booster packs, a long-awaited trade feature, and various improvements. Players can now trade certain cards with friends, use the newly introduced Pokemon Tools, and enjoy adjustments to deck-building and card-sharing features.

Along with these updates, additional themed collections and tradeable cards have been added. Below are the full patch notes detailing all the changes and additions.

Pokemon TCG Pocket version 1.1.0 patch notes: New features added

New sets available in the game with this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Space-Time Smackdown booster packs: Space-Time Smackdown: Dialga and Space-Time Smackdown: Palkia booster packs will be available on January 30, 2025.

Trending

2) Trade feature

Players can now trade certain cards with friends.

Trade tokens are required for trading cards of specific rarities.

Trade tokens can be obtained by: Exchanging cards of a certain rarity in the "Obtain Items" section and completing event missions.

Further expansions to the tradeable card pool are planned.

More details are available in the Tips section.

3) Pokemon tools

A new Trainer card subtype, Pokemon Tools , has been introduced.

, has been introduced. These tools provide unique effects when attached to Pokemon in battle.

A new guide titled "Play a Pokemon Tool card!" has been added to the battle guide.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 packs revealed, titled Space-Time Smackdown

Issue fixes & adjustments

Improvements to the deck auto-build logic for better deck optimization.

for better deck optimization. Adjustments to some Italian attack names for accuracy.

for accuracy. Changes to how booster pack opening results are shared in Wonder Pick .

are shared in . Minor text adjustments and feature refinements.

Also read: How to Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Rules and currency requirements

Pokemon TCG Pocket version 1.1.0 patch notes: Other additions

Trade feature as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) New tradable cards

Some cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs can now be traded.

and booster packs can now be traded. Players can check the "Detailed trade list" for specific tradeable cards.

2) Themed collections

Space-Time Smackdown themed collections will be will be added on Thursday, 30 January 2025.

3) Step-up battles added

A new event-type Step-up battles has been introduced.

has been introduced. Details and event periods are subject to change.

Players experiencing errors during an update while on the standby screen should restart the app.

Also read: Is Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket the worst feature added?

This update brings much-anticipated features like trading, strategic Pokemon Tools, and new booster packs, making the gameplay experience even more dynamic.

Also read: How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨