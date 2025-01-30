Pokemon TCG Pocket version 1.1.0 patch notes - January 29, 2025

Pokemon TCG Pocket has received a significant update with version 1.1.0, bringing new booster packs, a long-awaited trade feature, and various improvements. Players can now trade certain cards with friends, use the newly introduced Pokemon Tools, and enjoy adjustments to deck-building and card-sharing features.
Along with these updates, additional themed collections and tradeable cards have been added. Below are the full patch notes detailing all the changes and additions.
Pokemon TCG Pocket version 1.1.0 patch notes: New features added
1) Space-Time Smackdown booster packs: Space-Time Smackdown: Dialga and Space-Time Smackdown: Palkia booster packs will be available on January 30, 2025.
2) Trade feature
- Players can now trade certain cards with friends.
- Trade tokens are required for trading cards of specific rarities.
- Trade tokens can be obtained by: Exchanging cards of a certain rarity in the "Obtain Items" section and completing event missions.
- Further expansions to the tradeable card pool are planned.
- More details are available in the Tips section.
3) Pokemon tools
- A new Trainer card subtype, Pokemon Tools, has been introduced.
- These tools provide unique effects when attached to Pokemon in battle.
- A new guide titled "Play a Pokemon Tool card!" has been added to the battle guide.
Issue fixes & adjustments
- Improvements to the deck auto-build logic for better deck optimization.
- Adjustments to some Italian attack names for accuracy.
- Changes to how booster pack opening results are shared in Wonder Pick.
- Minor text adjustments and feature refinements.
Pokemon TCG Pocket version 1.1.0 patch notes: Other additions
1) New tradable cards
- Some cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs can now be traded.
- Players can check the "Detailed trade list" for specific tradeable cards.
2) Themed collections
- Space-Time Smackdown themed collections will be will be added on Thursday, 30 January 2025.
3) Step-up battles added
- A new event-type Step-up battles has been introduced.
- Details and event periods are subject to change.
- Players experiencing errors during an update while on the standby screen should restart the app.
This update brings much-anticipated features like trading, strategic Pokemon Tools, and new booster packs, making the gameplay experience even more dynamic.
