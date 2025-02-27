Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a pack revealed, titled Triumphant Light

The Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to receive its fourth expansion, and the latest reveal has taken the community by surprise. Announced during the official Pokemon Day event, the A2a expansion, titled "Triumphant Light," will serve as an extension to the A2 expansion, "Space-Time Smackdown."

While fans initially expected Giratina to headline this set, the announcement instead revealed Arceus as the centerpiece, catching many off guard.

Slated for release on February 28, this expansion will introduce a fresh set of ex cards, Trainer cards, and immersive cards to the game.

Players can look forward to new Pokemon additions like Tyranitar and Crobat, alongside enhanced versions of existing Pokemon, including Garchomp, Leafeon, and Glaceon, each receiving ex variants.

Furthermore, Hisui region’s Adaman and Irida will make their debut as new Trainer cards, adding another layer of depth to strategic play.

Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a pack Triumphant Light revealed: Arceus ex and Link Abilities

The reveal of Arceus ex has stirred excitement among fans, particularly due to its unique ability and powerful move set. Arceus ex boasts the ability Fabled Luster, rendering it immune to all Special Conditions. Its attack, Ultimate Force, deals a base 70 damage and requires three Colorless Energy.

Additionally, this attack increases by 20 damage for each of the player’s benched Pokemon, making it a formidable force in battle. Arceus ex features 140 HP and a retreat cost of two Colorless Energy.

Arceus ex and cards with Link Abilities (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This expansion also introduces Link Abilities, which provide synergistic effects when Arceus or Arceus ex is present in play. Some of these effects include:

Tyranitar and Carnivine’s Power Link: Adds +30 damage when Arceus or Arceus ex is on the field.

Adds +30 damage when Arceus or Arceus ex is on the field. Raichu and Magnezone’s Resilience Link: Reduces damage taken by -30 if Arceus or Arceus ex is in play.

Reduces damage taken by -30 if Arceus or Arceus ex is in play. Heatran and Rotom’s Speed Link: Eliminates their retreat cost if Arceus or Arceus ex is in play.

Eliminates their retreat cost if Arceus or Arceus ex is in play. Crobat’s Cunning Link: Deals an additional 30 separate damage to the active Pokemon if Arceus or Arceus ex is present.

Deals an additional 30 separate damage to the active Pokemon if Arceus or Arceus ex is present. Abomasnow’s Vigor Link: Allows it to attack without any Energy cost if Arceus or Arceus ex is in play.

With these mechanics in place, it’s clear that Triumphant Light will revolve heavily around Arceus-centered strategies, rewarding players who strategically build their decks around the divine Pokemon.

Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a pack Triumphant Light revealed: Other key reveals

Leafeon ex and Glaceon ex were revealed in the Pokemon Day announcement video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Apart from Arceus ex and Link Abilities, several new cards were introduced, bringing additional strategic options:

Adaman (Trainer Card): Reduces damage taken by all Pokemon by 20 during the next turn.

Reduces damage taken by all Pokemon by 20 during the next turn. Irida (Trainer Card): Heals 40 damage from each Pokemon that has Water Energy attached.

Heals 40 damage from each Pokemon that has Water Energy attached. Leafeon ex: Its ability, Forest Breath , supplies one Grass Energy to a benched Pokemon per turn, while Solar Beam inflicts 70 damage.

Its ability, , supplies one Grass Energy to a benched Pokemon per turn, while inflicts 70 damage. Glaceon ex: Its ability Snowy Terrain deals 10 damage to the opponent’s active Pokemon when it is in the active spot, while Freezing Wind deals 90 damage.

Its ability deals 10 damage to the opponent’s active Pokemon when it is in the active spot, while deals 90 damage. Garchomp ex: Features two attacks: Linear Attack, which deals 50 damage to an opponent’s Pokemon for just one Fighting Energy, and Dragon Claw, which deals 100 damage for two Fighting and one Colorless Energy.

Ranked Matches coming in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To wrap up the reveal, it was also announced that Ranked Matches will be introduced to Pokemon TCG Pocket by the end of March. This addition will offer a competitive play environment for those looking to test their skills and strategies against top-tier players and their decks.

With its heavy emphasis on synergy between Arceus ex and its supporting cast, Triumphant Light is shaping up to be one of the most strategically engaging expansions yet. As players prepare for its arrival, deck-building strategies will likely evolve to capitalize on the power of Arceus and its new Link Abilities.

