Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Yanmega ex deck guide

The A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, has introduced new powerhouse cards to Pokemon TCG Pocket, with exciting additions like the legendary Sinnoh Pokemon Palkia ex. Among the most versatile and formidable cards in this set is Yanmega ex, which has quickly become a staple for players looking for a heavy hitter with minimal setup.

This guide will dive into the optimal deck for Yanmega ex, offering insights into the best card combinations, strategy, and gameplay to make the most of this powerful Pokemon.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Yanmega ex deck: Cards you need

To create the best Yanmega ex deck, you must focus on cards that enhance the speed and consistency of the deck while maximizing Yanmega ex’s offensive power. Here’s the list of key cards to include:

Cards Quantity Yanma 2 Yanmega ex 2 Exeggcute 2 Exeggutor ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Prefessor's Research 2 Erika 2 Potion 1 Cyrus 1 Giant Cape 1 Giovanni 1 Leaf 1 Sabrina 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Yanmega ex deck: Strategy and gameplay

All Yanmega ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yanmega ex stands out for its Colorless Energy attack cost, making it incredibly versatile in various deck types. Colorless Energy means you can slot it into nearly any deck, regardless of the Energy types used. However, this versatility is balanced by a few drawbacks, such as lower damage potential or the risk of overcosted attacks.

Despite this, Yanmega ex is one of the few Colorless Pokemon that overcomes these drawbacks, offering a solid attack with Air Slash, dealing 120 damage for just 3 Energy. This makes it one of the most efficient attackers in the game. Only other ex Pokemon, like Arcanine ex and Machamp ex, can rival its damage potential, but Yanmega ex shines by only requiring one Evolution to reach its full potential.

Yanmega ex’s strength lies in its ability to hit hard early on with minimal investment. This makes it an excellent universal attacker that can fit into almost any deck looking for a powerful finisher.

Best cards that support Yanmega ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Additionally, Yanmega ex has the advantage of hitting for Weakness against several popular Dark Pokemon, such as Weavile ex and Darkrai ex, which are highly prevalent in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion. Its Air Slash attack is a one-shot against these threats, making it a go-to solution for tackling some of the strongest decks in the meta.

While Yanmega ex doesn’t rely on Grass Pokemon, it benefits from sharing the Grass support pool, including cards like Erika. This synergy allows you to pair Yanmega ex with one of the best tanks in the deck - Exeggutor ex. The ideal strategy starts with Exeggutor ex in the Active spot, where its 160 HP lets it trade hits efficiently.

Meanwhile, you can evolve Yanma into Yanmega ex, powering it up and setting it up for a massive attack. The low Retreat Cost of Yanma ensures you can easily bring Exeggutor ex into play if needed.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Yanmega ex: Alternate Deck (Mew ex and Dialga ex)

Best alternate Yanmega ex deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For players looking to experiment with an alternate build, Yanmega ex pairs well with Mew ex and Dialga ex. While Yanma and Yanmega's stats might not be ideal for the early game, Dialga ex makes an excellent companion, serving both as a tank and an Energy charger.

With its Metallic Turbo ability, Dialga ex can accelerate Yanmega ex’s Energy attachment, allowing you to power up your big hitter quickly. This setup gives you a solid defense while you evolve Yanma and prepare Yanmega ex for a big attack.

Supporters like Leaf can help preserve Dialga ex's Energy, ensuring you can continue to charge Yanmega ex without sacrificing your defensive options.

Additionally, Dawn allows you to transfer Energy to Dialga ex for a turn 3 Heavy Impact, which can be crucial for keeping pressure on your opponent. Some builds also include Skarmory as an early-game Metal attacker, freeing up enough Energy to focus on Yanmega ex.

Yanmega ex is a highly flexible and powerful card that can fit into a wide variety of decks. By leveraging its versatile Colorless Energy requirements, synergy with Grass support, and the ability to hit for Weakness against Dark types, this deck can become a formidable force in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Whether you’re using the classic Exeggutor ex combo or experimenting with a Mew ex and Dialga ex strategy, this deck has everything you need to dominate the competition.

