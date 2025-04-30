8 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked

With the launch of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians, the mobile game remains on the rise and is winning the hearts of players. This expansion is the start of the A3 series and explores the Alola region with a whopping 239 cards in the set.

Ad

From game-breaking attackers to meta-altering Trainer cards, there's plenty to discover. The following are the top eight cards from Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians, ranked based on their competitive value and versatility.

8 best cards to pull from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians set, ranked

8) Alolan Muk ex

Alolan Muk ex variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

At 160 HP, Alolan Muk ex is not only bulky, but its move, Chemical Panic, can be quite a pain. With two Darkness and one Colorless Energy, the move does 80 damage and randomly applies one of five Special Conditions (Asleep, Burned, Confused, Paralyzed, or Poisoned) to the opponent's Active Pokemon, not including any condition the target already has.

Ad

Trending

It's not about pure power here, but the difficulty of adapting to constant status effects’ pressure. With turns, this card can slowly chip away at the opponent's momentum.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

7) Alolan Raichu ex

Alolan Raichu ex variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alolan Raichu ex, with 140 HP, is a versatile secondary attacker that goes seamlessly into any deck due to its use of only Colorless Energy. Its Psychic attack costs three Colorless Energy and begins at 60 damage, dealing increasing damage by 30 for each Energy on your opponent's Active Pokemon.

Ad

This proportionate damage output makes it particularly good versus high-cost threats. Versatile and cost-effective, Alolan Raichu ex is a versatile option for most strategies.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (A3) pack revealed

6) Decidueye ex

Decidueye ex variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Packing 170 HP and two solid attacks, Decidueye ex is a double threat. Razor Leaf is a straightforward move, doing 80 damage for two Grass Energy. But Pierce the Pain is where this card really excels; it takes only two Colorless Energy and does 100 damage to any of your opponent's Pokemon that already has damage on it, including benched ones. That makes it a decent and versatile Cyrus replacement.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: Meta predictions and expected cards

5) Guzma (Trainer)

Guzma variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Guzma debuts with a strong impact that disrupts the foundation of many existing strategies. This card discards all Pokemon Tool cards that are bound to each of your opponent's Pokemon.

Ad

In a Tool card-heavy meta where cards such as Giant Cape and Rocky Helmet are staples in nearly every deck, this one-time disruption can flip games.

Also read: How to get Full-Art Rayquaza ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

4) Rare Candy (Item)

Rare Candy from Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rare Candy has been a big highlight in this expansion since it was teased. This Item card lets you bypass Stage 1 and evolve a Basic Pokemon directly into its Stage 2, as long as it wasn't played that turn. Although Stage 2 cards tend to have more HP and powerful attacks, they've historically fallen behind because they take longer to set up.

Ad

Rare Candy accelerates their evolution, making such high-powered Pokemon more useful in competitive matches. It's a metagame-defining addition that balances the books between speed and power.

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

3) Lillie (Trainer)

Lillie variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lillie is important for the support of Stage 2 Pokemon, restoring 60 damage to one of them. On its own, that's an enormous amount of healing, which, when paired with other healing cards like Potion or Shaymin, can keep a card on the field for much longer periods of time.

Ad

With Rare Candy allowing for quicker Stage 2 evolution, Lillie is an important component in keeping those high-powered cards on the field for longer periods of the game.

Also read: Best tips to maximise the new Pokemon TCG Pocket pack expansion

2) Lunala ex

Lunala ex variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lunala ex, with 180 HP, is not particularly an attacker in the front line, but is worth it for utility. Its Ability Psychic Connect lets you switch all Psychic Energy from one Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon once per turn.

Ad

It is a game-saver for Psychic decks, providing energy management that increases flexibility and surprise moves. Though Lunar Blast brings a modest 100 damage, the true power of the card lies in facilitating energy rebalancing and improving your overall board presence.

Also read: What is the best type in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Solgaleo ex

Solgaleo ex variants from Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the top is Solgaleo ex, a behemoth with 180 HP and numerous strategic benefits. Its attack, Sol Breaker, does 120 damage for only two Metal Energy, the only drawback being 10 self-damage. In today's meta, that's a wildly effective cost-to-damage ratio.

Ad

Most importantly, its Ability Rising Road allows you to swap Solgaleo from your Bench to the Active position once a turn, ideal for aggressive maneuvers or safely setting up. Paired with Rare Candy for quicker evolution and Lillie for sustain, Solgaleo ex is a versatile and menacing force in any Metal deck.

Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨