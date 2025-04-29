Best tips to maximise the new Pokemon TCG Pocket pack expansion

With the Alolan-themed Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians around the corner, it's time to begin preparations. Being prepared ahead of time can help you get an early start, whether you're a regular battler or looking to fill out your collection. Carefully allocate your resources and strategically time when you open your packs, as many small actions can have a significant payoff.

In this guide, we will talk about the best strategies to prepare for the coming expansion.

Best tip and tricks to prepare for the new Pokemon TCG Pocket pack expansion

Pack hourglasses that get monthly refreshed in the shop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Generally, the best suggestion is to save your pack hourglasses and only use them when a new pack expansion is released in the game. You receive four hourglasses every day for completing daily missions. Additionally, you can obtain a couple more by completing other missions. Save these.

Aside from this, there are other ways to prepare for a new pack expansion release:

1) Shop Tickets: Head over to the in-game shop and scroll to the section where you see pack hourglasses. There are a limited number of pack hourglasses out there. These refresh every month, and with the new expansion dropping soon, now’s the ideal time to grab as many as you can in exchange for your Shop Tickets.

If you're running low on Shop Tickets, don't worry, there are still ways to stock up:

Solo Missions : Uncompleted solo missions are a goldmine. Not only do they reward you with Shop Tickets, but you’ll also earn hourglasses on completing them for the first time.

: Uncompleted solo missions are a goldmine. Not only do they reward you with Shop Tickets, but you’ll also earn hourglasses on completing them for the first time. Private Match “Thanks” trick: There’s a community-driven way to earn extra tickets. Join or create a private match, enter the password “thanks,” and immediately concede. Both players thank each other post-match and earn one shop ticket by doing so. You can repeat this five times daily.

Most important resources that players should save (Image via The Pokemon Company)

2) Save your daily and premium packs: Avoid opening any packs before the drop of the expansion. Premium and daily packs can be saved and opened when Celestial Guardians is live, giving you a better chance at pulling new cards. Ensure your timers are set so you can claim two daily packs at reset. Precharging premium packs 48 hours in advance means you have two packs ready as well.

3) Use Wonder Picks wisely: Wonder Picks can be hit or miss with new set releases. This lets your picks recharge in time for better opportunities. While Wonder Picks aren’t critical to the new set, they’re still worth monitoring for lucky pulls.

4) Wait before buying Poke Gold: If you plan to purchase Poke Gold for the expansion, hold off just a bit longer. Once the title reveals what cards and events are coming, you’ll be better informed when deciding whether to invest. Some deals will only appear after the set officially launches.

By managing your packs, completing tasks, and waiting for the optimal moment to spend real money, you should be all set for the upcoming pack release.

