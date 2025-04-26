Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (A3) will be available around the world starting 6 am UTC on April 30, 2025. The timings will vary based on what region of the world you play the game from. This set has two parts — Solgaleo and Lunala — bringing the number of booster packs in the game to 10.

The Celestial Guardians expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket It will have over 200 Cards between the two packs. Creatures discovered in the Alola region, including the starters — Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet — and presumably their evolved forms will be available.

This article covers a detailed breakdown of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians release date and time.

When does Celestial Guardians in Pokemon TCG Pocket come out in all regions?

The Celestial Guardians booster packs will be available in TCG Pocket after an update, which will be shipped at 6 am UTC on April 30, 2025. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the release date and time:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : April 29, 2025, at 11 pm

: April 29, 2025, at 11 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : April 30, 2025, at 12 am

: April 30, 2025, at 12 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : April 30, 2025, at 1 am

: April 30, 2025, at 1 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) : April 30, 2025, at 2 am

: April 30, 2025, at 2 am Western European Time (WET) : April 30, 2025, at 6 am

: April 30, 2025, at 6 am Central European Time (CET) : April 30, 2025, at 7 am

: April 30, 2025, at 7 am Eastern European Time (EET) : April 30, 2025, at 8 am

: April 30, 2025, at 8 am Indian Standard Time (IST) : April 30, 2025, at 11:30 am

: April 30, 2025, at 11:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : April 30, 2025, at 2 pm

: April 30, 2025, at 2 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : April 30, 2025, at 3 pm

: April 30, 2025, at 3 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) : April 30, 2025, at 5 pm

: April 30, 2025, at 5 pm New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 30, 2025, at 7 pm

Players around the world will gain access to the A3 expansion simultaneously. The only reason things might get delayed for you is if there's a technical error on the developer's end.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (A3) release countdown

Here's a countdown that will help you track the release of the booster pack in your region:

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians meta predictions and expected cards

What to expect from Pokemon TCG Pocket A3 booster packs?

200 cards is a lot. The set is confirmed to bring the following cards:

Rowlet (two variants)

Litten (two variants)

Popplio (two variants)

Alolan Raichu ex

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Vulpix

Oricorio

Alolan Marowak

Lillie

Rotom Dex

Rare Candy

Ilima

Lana

Kiawe

Acerola

Mallow

Sophocles

Considering everything, you can expect the established battle meta to see significant changes.

