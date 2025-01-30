What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to use them?

The latest expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, Space-Time Smackdown, has introduced a brand-new category of Trainer cards known as Pokemon Tools. These cards add a strategic layer to battles, offering passive and triggered effects to enhance a Pokemon’s performance. Unlike Item or Trainer cards, which are played for immediate effects, Pokemon Tools remain attached to a Pokemon, providing ongoing benefits.

This guide will explain what Pokemon Tools are, highlight some of the most useful ones currently available, and provide insight into how to use them effectively in your battles.

What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon Tool being used in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Tool cards are special Trainer cards that attach to a Pokemon, granting various enhancements. They can be equipped to either an Active Pokemon or a Benched Pokemon and remain in play until the Pokemon is knocked out or another effect removes them.

These cards provide advantages such as boosting HP, reducing retreat costs, or triggering specific effects when certain conditions are met.

Each Pokemon can hold only one Pokemon Tool at a time, meaning players must carefully select which Tool best suits their strategy. Here are a few examples of Pokemon Tools currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

Pokemon Tools currently in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Giant Cape: Grants an additional +20 HP to the Pokemon it is attached to, increasing its durability.

Grants an additional to the Pokemon it is attached to, increasing its durability. Rocky Helmet: If the Pokemon wearing this Tool is in the Active Spot and takes damage from an opponent’s attack, the attacking Pokemon takes 20 damage in return.

If the Pokemon wearing this Tool is in the and takes damage from an opponent’s attack, the attacking Pokemon takes in return. Lum Berry: At the end of each turn, if the Pokemon holding this Tool is suffering from any Special Conditions (such as Burn or Paralysis), it automatically recovers, and the Lum Berry is discarded.

How to use Pokemon TCG Pocket Pokemon Tools effectively

You are able to apply a Pokemon Tool to even a benched card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Tools can significantly impact battles when used strategically. Here’s how to maximize their potential:

1) Attaching Pokemon Tools

Pokemon Tools are attached directly to a Pokemon in play.

You can only attach one Tool per Pokemon at any given time.

at any given time. If a Pokemon already has a Tool attached, it cannot receive another one unless the first Tool is removed.

unless the first Tool is removed. You can attach multiple different Tools to separate Pokemon during the same turn.

2) Understanding their effects

Some Tools provide passive effects (for example, Giant Cape adds max HP automatically).

adds max HP automatically). Others activate only under certain conditions (for example, Rocky Helmet triggers after the Pokemon takes damage).

triggers after the Pokemon takes damage). Tools like Lum Berry are discarded after their effect is used, so plan accordingly.

3) Managing Pokemon Tools

Currently, Pokemon Tools cannot be manually removed or swapped out.

or swapped out. If a Pokemon with a Tool is knocked out , both the Pokemon and the Tool are sent to the discard pile.

, both the Pokemon and the Tool are sent to the discard pile. There is currently no way to recover a Pokemon Tool from the discard pile, but future expansions may introduce Item cards that enable this.

Pokemon Tools are a game-changing addition to Pokemon TCG Pocket, offering new ways to strategize and enhance your deck.

Whether you’re increasing your Pokemon’s survivability with Giant Cape, punishing attackers with Rocky Helmet, or keeping your Pokemon free of status effects using Lum Berry, these cards provide valuable advantages.

As new Tools become available in future expansions, keeping up with the latest strategies will be key to staying ahead in battles.

