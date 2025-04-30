5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians released on 30 April, 2025. This set has a total of 239 cards, making it one of the largest expansions in the game's history. Not only are there new immersive and Crown cards for players to collect, but there are several Shiny cards for players to collect as well. These even include returning cards from the Genetic Apex set who now can return as shinies.

In this article, we break down the rarest cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion. These will be among the most sought-after by players.

Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

1) Two-star super rare & special art rares

Two-star Celestic Guardians variants (Image via TPC)

Two-star variant rares feature the Pokemon and Trainers in full artwork. This takes them out of the standard formatting of a card and utilizes the entire body to depict them in dynamic poses or in different locations. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians set includes the following two-star rares:

Decidueye ex

Dhelmise ex

Incineroar ex

Crabominable ex

Wishiwashi ex

Alolan Raichu ex

Lunala ex

Passimian ex

Alolan Muk ex

Solgaleo ex

Acerola

Ilima

Kiawe

Guzma

Lana

Sophocles

Mallow

Lillie

Additionally, these are the Pokemon ex cards that got Special Art variants:

Decidueye ex

Dhelmise ex

Incineroar ex

Crabominable ex

Wishiwashi ex

Alolan Raichu ex

Lunala ex

Passimian ex

Alolan Muk ex

Solgaleo ex

2) Three-star immersive rares – Guzma and Lillie

Three-star immersive Guzma and Lillie in Celestic Guardians (Image via TPC)

Three star immersive rares are unique to Pokemon TCG Pocket. These cards have a unique set of animations that play out, letting them stand out as digital collectibles. In the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians set, we have two new immersive cards – Guzma and Lillie, who bring the total number of immersives up to 11.

3) One-shiny rares

One-Shiny Rare Cards in Celestic Guardians (Image via TPC)

The one-shiny rares introduced in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians have a bit of a unique twist to them. These are shiny variants of cards with differently colored critters that were originally released in the Genetic Apex set. These are

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Staryu

Starmie

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Cubone

Marowak

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

4) Two-shiny rares

Two-shiny rare cards in Celestic Guardians (Image via TPC)

The two-shiny rares are also shiny cards originally from the Genetic Apex set. However, these are all ex cards and get full CGI holographic artwork. The cards included in this set include

Venusaur ex

Exeggutor ex

Blastoise ex

Starmie ex

Gengar ex

Machamp ex

Marowak ex

Wigglytuff ex

5) Gold Crown rares – Lunala ex and Solgaleo ex

Lunala ex and Solgaleo ex in Celestic Guardians (Image via TPC)

Gold Crown rares are the rarest cards in any Pokemon TCG Pocket pack. The Celestic Guardians expansion has brought two new Gold Crown rares this time. They are the box art Legendaries of Pokemon Sun and Moon – Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex. Getting their hands on either of these would be the pinnacle of rarity for any player opening a Celestic Guardians pack.

