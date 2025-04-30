5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians released on 30 April, 2025. This set has a total of 239 cards, making it one of the largest expansions in the game's history. Not only are there new immersive and Crown cards for players to collect, but there are several Shiny cards for players to collect as well. These even include returning cards from the Genetic Apex set who now can return as shinies.
In this article, we break down the rarest cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion. These will be among the most sought-after by players.
Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians expansion
1) Two-star super rare & special art rares
Two-star variant rares feature the Pokemon and Trainers in full artwork. This takes them out of the standard formatting of a card and utilizes the entire body to depict them in dynamic poses or in different locations. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians set includes the following two-star rares:
- Decidueye ex
- Dhelmise ex
- Incineroar ex
- Crabominable ex
- Wishiwashi ex
- Alolan Raichu ex
- Lunala ex
- Passimian ex
- Alolan Muk ex
- Solgaleo ex
- Acerola
- Ilima
- Kiawe
- Guzma
- Lana
- Sophocles
- Mallow
- Lillie
Additionally, these are the Pokemon ex cards that got Special Art variants:
- Decidueye ex
- Dhelmise ex
- Incineroar ex
- Crabominable ex
- Wishiwashi ex
- Alolan Raichu ex
- Lunala ex
- Passimian ex
- Alolan Muk ex
- Solgaleo ex
2) Three-star immersive rares – Guzma and Lillie
Three star immersive rares are unique to Pokemon TCG Pocket. These cards have a unique set of animations that play out, letting them stand out as digital collectibles. In the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians set, we have two new immersive cards – Guzma and Lillie, who bring the total number of immersives up to 11.
3) One-shiny rares
The one-shiny rares introduced in Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians have a bit of a unique twist to them. These are shiny variants of cards with differently colored critters that were originally released in the Genetic Apex set. These are
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
4) Two-shiny rares
The two-shiny rares are also shiny cards originally from the Genetic Apex set. However, these are all ex cards and get full CGI holographic artwork. The cards included in this set include
- Venusaur ex
- Exeggutor ex
- Blastoise ex
- Starmie ex
- Gengar ex
- Machamp ex
- Marowak ex
- Wigglytuff ex
5) Gold Crown rares – Lunala ex and Solgaleo ex
Gold Crown rares are the rarest cards in any Pokemon TCG Pocket pack. The Celestic Guardians expansion has brought two new Gold Crown rares this time. They are the box art Legendaries of Pokemon Sun and Moon – Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex. Getting their hands on either of these would be the pinnacle of rarity for any player opening a Celestic Guardians pack.
