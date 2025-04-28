Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event is offering players a chance to collect various Fighting-type Pokemon and grab some useful items along the way. Running from April 28 to May 4, fans can enjoy from No Cost and Rare pick categories, each bringing a variety of rewards.

Let’s break down everything you need to know about the missions, rewards, and special features of this event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Bonus Pick (no cost)

The no cost bonus pick (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The Bonus Pick provides players with an opportunity at rewards without investing any resources. Each time the Wonder Pick screen reloads, there is a 15% chance a Bonus Pick will pop up. When it happens, one of 10 various pick combinations is randomly selected, with each set having a 10% chance.

Here are the possible Bonus Pick combinations:

1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Sudowoodo, Regirock

1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Regirock, Flamigo

1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Sudowoodo, Stonjourner

1 Shop Ticket, 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Pack Hourglass, Flamigo, Stonjourner

Riolu, Hitmontop, Machop, Machoke, Hitmonlee

Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Riolu, Hitmontop, Machop

Hitmonchan, Riolu, Machop, Hitmontop, Machoke

Machoke, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Riolu, Hitmontop

Machop, Machoke, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Riolu

Hitmontop, Machop, Machoke, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

These free pulls offer not only a chance to pick up Fighting-type Pokemon, but also possibly give useful items like Shop Tickets and Hourglasses.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Rare Picks (3 Wonder Stamina)

Cards you get from the rare picks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For players willing to spend a little bit of resources, Rare Picks offer a more specific method of getting rarer cards. It takes three Wonder Stamina for each Rare Pick. For every Wonder Pick screen refresh, there is a 1.2% possibility for a Rare Pick to appear.

There are two different Rare Pick sets, which appear with 50% each. The first three cards from each set are always the same: Lucario ex, Machamp (Shining Revelry), and Lucario. The last two cards change based on the set:

Set 1 : Lucario ex, Machamp, Lucario, Stonjourner, Flamigo

: Lucario ex, Machamp, Lucario, Stonjourner, Flamigo Set 2: Lucario ex, Machamp, Lucario, Sudowoodo, Regirock

This is an excellent chance for players to secure a 4-Diamond Lucario ex, one of the standout cards in this event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Event missions and rewards

Completing Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event-specific missions will earn you additional rewards. Here’s the full list of missions and what you’ll receive:

Collect 1 Lucario ex card : 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket

: 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket Wonder Pick 3 times : 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket

: 1 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Shop Ticket Wonder Pick 5 times : 3 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket

: 3 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket Collect 5 Fighting cards : 2 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket

: 2 Wonder Hourglass, 3 Shop Ticket Collect 10 Fighting cards : 3 Wonder Hourglass, 5 Shop Ticket

: 3 Wonder Hourglass, 5 Shop Ticket Collect 15 Fighting cards: 4 Wonder Hourglass, 7 Shop Ticket

Each completed mission gives players more tools to make additional picks, further increasing the chances of grabbing event-exclusive rewards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: Exclusive Flair

The Tiny Twinkles Flair: Blue (Battle) flair (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event, you can also unlock an exclusive flair for Lucario ex. The Tiny Twinkles Flair: Blue (Battle) gives a fashionable touch to your card and makes it a flashy option to any battler or collector who wants to be different.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Fighting-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event is the ideal time to fill gaps in your collection with Fighting-types and precious items. Whether you're looking for the Lucario ex or just loving the rush of the pick, don't let your chance pass you by before it ends on May 4.

