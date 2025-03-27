How to get shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

With monthly cycle of new packs and promotional cards like shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the game continues to expand and keep the collections and meta fresh. The latest addition, the A2b pack Shining Revelry, introduces a new rarity that features shiny variants of various Pokemon. Among the notable additions are Shiny Charizard ex, Shiny Lucario ex, and Shiny Beedrill ex.

However, the biggest surprise for players is the Shiny Mewtwo ex, a special variant of the Mewtwo ex from the Genetic Apex set.

Unlike other cards in this expansion, shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket cannot be obtained through normal pack openings. There’s a different method to claim it.

How to claim the free shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

You can find the bundle in the in-game shop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket is not available in the new Shining Revelry pack. Instead, players need to purchase a Poke Gold bundle, which includes the card as a bonus. Follow these steps to claim your Shiny Mewtwo ex promo card:

Open Pokemon TCG Pocket and navigate to the Shop. Locate the Purchase Poke Gold section at the bottom right of the screen. Under the Poke Gold + Accessories section, find the special Poke Gold (Paid) x115 + Promo Card (Mewtwo ex) bundle. Purchase the bundle to receive the shiny Mewtwo ex promo card as a free bonus.

Keep in mind that the bundle from which you get the shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket is a limited-timed offer and will dissappear from the Shop after April 29, 2025.

What’s included in the accessory bundle?

Everything you get in the bundle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When purchasing the Poke Gold (Paid) x115 + Promo Card (Mewtwo ex) bundle, you’ll receive the following items:

Poke Gold (Paid) ×115

Shiny Mewtwo ex Promo Card ×1

Shiny Mewtwo Card Sleeve ×1

Shiny Mewtwo Playmat ×1

Shiny Mewtwo Pokemon Coin ×1

Shiny Radiance Cover ×1

Shiny Radiance Frame (Backdrop) ×1

Poke Gold (Non-Paid) ×5

This limited-time promo bundle provides an exclusive opportunity to obtain the shiny Mewtwo ex promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. You can add this card to your collection without relying on random pack openings.

Along with the card, the extra accessories allow players to customize their deck setup with unique Mewtwo-themed items.

If you're a fan of shiny Pokemon and exclusive promo releases, this is a deal worth considering before it expires.

