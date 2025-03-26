Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: Rules, rewards, and all you need to know

Competitive play is expanding with the arrival of Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches on March 27, 2025. This new mode launches alongside the Shining Revelry expansion, giving players a structured way to test their skills against opponents worldwide. This mode has something for everyone, regardless of whether you're a casual gamer looking for more challenging battles or an experienced competitor aiming to climb the ranks.

Ranked Matches introduce a fresh dynamic to the game, where deck-building strategy and adaptability will be key. Since the metagame is bound to shift with the new expansion, choosing the right deck for this mode will be a challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ranked Matches, including their rules, ranking system, and rewards.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Rules of Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches

Ranked Match mode, as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The format for Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches will follow that of Versus Random Matches. Players can build multiple decks, each consisting of 20 cards, and select one deck before entering a match. Battles are set to last 20 minutes, and opponents will be randomly selected based on rank.

Currently, details on how the matchmaking system or ranking calculations (such as Elo ratings) will work have not been disclosed. This information is expected to be revealed once the mode officially launches.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: Ranking system

The ranking system, as shown in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches feature a tiered ranking system, starting from Beginner Rank and progressing up to Master Ball Rank. Players earn points by winning battles, helping them climb the ranks.

For those who reach Master Ball Rank, an additional competitive aspect is introduced – top players in this tier will have their rankings displayed and recognized.

Each ranked season will last approximately one month, after which ranks reset and players receive emblems based on their highest attained rank.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Match additional rewards

At the end of every season, players receive emblems based on the rank they earned (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches will offer seasonal missions, providing players with various rewards. These missions reset at the start of each new season, encouraging continuous participation. The first season, in particular, will offer generous rewards to motivate players to engage with the mode.

Match participation rewards: Simply playing a set number of matches will earn Pack Hourglasses.

Simply playing a set number of matches will earn Pack Hourglasses. Match victory rewards: Winning matches will grant additional Pack Hourglasses.

Winning matches will grant additional Pack Hourglasses. Deck editing and Wonder Picks: Engaging with deck customization and Wonder Picks will yield Shinedusts and Wonder Hourglasses.

Engaging with deck customization and Wonder Picks will yield Shinedusts and Wonder Hourglasses. Seasonal Participation Bonus: Season 1 participants will receive one free Shining Revelry pack for taking part in matches.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches introduces a new competitive avenue for players to refine their skills and earn valuable rewards. With seasonal resets and ranking incentives, the mode promises to stay fresh and engaging.

Whether you're aiming for the top of the leaderboard or just looking to improve your gameplay, this mode will offer you plenty of opportunities to grow as a player.

Be ready to build your best decks and take on the challenge when Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches launches on March 27, 2025.

