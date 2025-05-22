Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack revealed, titled Extradimensional Crisis

The Pokemon TCG Pocket is expanding once again with a brand-new set that promises to introduce some fresh cards. Following the successful launch of Celestial Guardians (A3), a new mini expansion in the A3 series has been officially announced. Titled Extradimensional Crisis, this upcoming release is set to go live on May 29, 2025 (PST).
This upcoming expansion has a lot to offer to Gen 7 fans. Extradimensional Crisis is looking like a noteworthy addition with its bold thematic focus, new meta changes, and fresh artwork. And at the center of it all? Finally, the Ultra Beasts are here.
Upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack will be called Extradimensional Crisis
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
The A3a pack, Extradimensional Crisis, follows Celestial Guardians, which introduced powerful ex cards like Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex, along with a selection of popular Alolan Pokemon.
This expansion will focus on the Ultra Beasts; strange and strong Pokemon that exist outside the well-known boundaries of the Pokemon world.
Extradimensional Crisis, the Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack, will go live on May 29, 2025 (PST) or May 30, 2025 (IST).
This set officially establishes Ultra Beasts as a new card category in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Also read: Pokemon TCGP Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities
Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a Extradimensional Crisis: All cards revealed
This was not a total surprise though. Ultra Beasts were missing from Celestial Guardians, which many players pointed out, suggesting the possibility that they were being held back for a later expansion.
Here’s a breakdown of the cards confirmed in the video teaser:
- Buzzwole ex
- Guzzlord ex
- Tapu Koko ex
- Nihilego
- Blacephalon (1-star full art)
- Celesteela
- Naganadel
- Pheromosa
- Type: Null
- Stakataka
- Xurkitree
- Kartana
- Lusamine (2-star card)
- Alolan Diglett
- Zeraora
- Shiinotic (new reprint)
- Rowlet (new 1-star full art featuring a new moveset)
Also read: 8 best cards in Pokemon TCGP Celestial Guardians expansion, ranked
As the release date approaches, competitive players and collectors alike are saving up their hourglasses for a dynamic mini-expansion. Whether you're strategizing your next deck or hunting for your favorite Ultra Beast rare full arts, Extradimensional Crisis is a set to watch out for.
Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCGP Celestial Guardians expansion
Check out our other Pokemon-related articles:
- Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list
- Pokemon TCGP announces new Trading changes
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨