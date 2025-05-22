Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack revealed, titled Extradimensional Crisis

The Pokemon TCG Pocket is expanding once again with a brand-new set that promises to introduce some fresh cards. Following the successful launch of Celestial Guardians (A3), a new mini expansion in the A3 series has been officially announced. Titled Extradimensional Crisis, this upcoming release is set to go live on May 29, 2025 (PST).

This upcoming expansion has a lot to offer to Gen 7 fans. Extradimensional Crisis is looking like a noteworthy addition with its bold thematic focus, new meta changes, and fresh artwork. And at the center of it all? Finally, the Ultra Beasts are here.

Upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack will be called Extradimensional Crisis

The A3a pack, Extradimensional Crisis, follows Celestial Guardians, which introduced powerful ex cards like Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex, along with a selection of popular Alolan Pokemon.

This expansion will focus on the Ultra Beasts; strange and strong Pokemon that exist outside the well-known boundaries of the Pokemon world.

Extradimensional Crisis, the Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack, will go live on May 29, 2025 (PST) or May 30, 2025 (IST).

This set officially establishes Ultra Beasts as a new card category in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a Extradimensional Crisis: All cards revealed

All upcoming Ultra Beasts revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This was not a total surprise though. Ultra Beasts were missing from Celestial Guardians, which many players pointed out, suggesting the possibility that they were being held back for a later expansion.

Here’s a breakdown of the cards confirmed in the video teaser:

Buzzwole ex

Guzzlord ex

Tapu Koko ex

Nihilego

Blacephalon (1-star full art)

(1-star full art) Celesteela

Naganadel

Pheromosa

Type: Null

Stakataka

Xurkitree

Kartana

Lusamine (2-star card)

(2-star card) Alolan Diglett

Zeraora

Shiinotic (new reprint)

(new reprint) Rowlet (new 1-star full art featuring a new moveset)

As the release date approaches, competitive players and collectors alike are saving up their hourglasses for a dynamic mini-expansion. Whether you're strategizing your next deck or hunting for your favorite Ultra Beast rare full arts, Extradimensional Crisis is a set to watch out for.

