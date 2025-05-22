  • home icon
Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack revealed, titled Extradimensional Crisis

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 22, 2025 14:54 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack revealed, titled Extradimensional Crisis
Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a Extradimensional Crisis (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket is expanding once again with a brand-new set that promises to introduce some fresh cards. Following the successful launch of Celestial Guardians (A3), a new mini expansion in the A3 series has been officially announced. Titled Extradimensional Crisis, this upcoming release is set to go live on May 29, 2025 (PST).

This upcoming expansion has a lot to offer to Gen 7 fans. Extradimensional Crisis is looking like a noteworthy addition with its bold thematic focus, new meta changes, and fresh artwork. And at the center of it all? Finally, the Ultra Beasts are here.

Upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack will be called Extradimensional Crisis

The A3a pack, Extradimensional Crisis, follows Celestial Guardians, which introduced powerful ex cards like Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex, along with a selection of popular Alolan Pokemon.

This expansion will focus on the Ultra Beasts; strange and strong Pokemon that exist outside the well-known boundaries of the Pokemon world.

Extradimensional Crisis, the Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a pack, will go live on May 29, 2025 (PST) or May 30, 2025 (IST).

This set officially establishes Ultra Beasts as a new card category in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket A3a Extradimensional Crisis: All cards revealed

All upcoming Ultra Beasts revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)
All upcoming Ultra Beasts revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This was not a total surprise though. Ultra Beasts were missing from Celestial Guardians, which many players pointed out, suggesting the possibility that they were being held back for a later expansion.

Here’s a breakdown of the cards confirmed in the video teaser:

  • Buzzwole ex
  • Guzzlord ex
  • Tapu Koko ex
  • Nihilego
  • Blacephalon (1-star full art)
  • Celesteela
  • Naganadel
  • Pheromosa
  • Type: Null
  • Stakataka
  • Xurkitree
  • Kartana
  • Lusamine (2-star card)
  • Alolan Diglett
  • Zeraora
  • Shiinotic (new reprint)
  • Rowlet (new 1-star full art featuring a new moveset)

As the release date approaches, competitive players and collectors alike are saving up their hourglasses for a dynamic mini-expansion. Whether you're strategizing your next deck or hunting for your favorite Ultra Beast rare full arts, Extradimensional Crisis is a set to watch out for.

Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Edited by Aashish Victor
