Pokemon TCG Pocket announces new Trading changes

The developers of Pokemon TCG Pocket have announced a series of major changes to the game’s trading system, aiming to make it more accessible and enjoyable for players. These adjustments are set to take effect by the end of autumn 2025, following ongoing feedback from the community.

Ad

The most significant update involves the removal of trade tokens, which previously served as a requirement for card exchanges. Instead, an existing currency system will be used to streamline trades.

Additional improvements are in development to enhance the overall trading experience. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the upcoming modifications.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade updates: Removal of Trade Tokens

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Trade tokens will be completely removed, eliminating the need for players to collect them before engaging in trades. Instead, trading cards of three-diamond, four-diamond, and one-star rarity will now require shinedust.

Players will automatically earn this resource whenever they duplicate cards from booster packs, experiencing a more intuitive way to accumulate trading currency.

Since shinedust is also necessary for acquiring flair, developers are considering increasing the amount players can obtain to ensure smoother trading.

Ad

Furthermore, any trade tokens currently held by players will be converted into shinedust when this change takes effect. Importantly, the trading process for one-diamond and two-diamond rarity cards will remain unchanged.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP A2a pack revealed, titled Triumphant Light

Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade updates: Additional enhancements

One new feature that the developers are working on is where players can display cards they wish to trade. This in-game feature is designed to enhance the connections between players for trades, and it will be easier to locate wanted cards.

Ad

Also read: 5 best cards in Pokemon TCGP Triumphant Light expansion, ranked

Future plans for Pokemon TCG Pocket Trading

Developers are also looking into making cards that are not currently tradeable, like promotional and two-star rarity cards, tradeable. Although no details have been released as of yet, players can look forward to hearing more about this update shortly.

These additions are an attempt to make trading in Pokemon TCGP a more enjoyable and satisfying experience. While developers haveretained the essence of the gameplay, this update does promise some welcome adjustments based on reactions from players.

Ad

Also read: What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP and how to use them?

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨