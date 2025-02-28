5 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light expansion, ranked

The latest Triumphant Light expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket brings a wave of exciting new cards set to shake up the meta. With a mix of powerful evolutions, game-changing abilities, and strategic synergy, this set introduces some of the most versatile cards yet. Whether you’re building a competitive deck or just looking for the best additions to your collection, these five standout cards are worth your attention.

5 best cards to pull from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light set, ranked

5) Tyranitar

Tyranitar as seen in the Triumphant Light expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

HP : 160

: 160 Evolution : 3 Stages

: 3 Stages Ability : Power Link – If you have Arceus or Arceus ex in play, attacks used by this Pokemon do +30 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

: Power Link – If you have Arceus or Arceus ex in play, attacks used by this Pokemon do +30 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon. Move : Land Crush (130 damage, 3 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy)

: Land Crush (130 damage, 3 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy) Retreat Cost: 4 Colorless Energy

Tyranitar finally debuts in Pokemon TCG Pocket, bringing a powerful presence to the game. While its energy cost and three-stage evolution make it a commitment, it delivers a serious punch with its 130 damage. Its Power Link ability enhances its synergy with Arceus and Arceus ex, allowing it to deal even more damage. Tyranitar is a strong choice for those looking to incorporate a high-damage tank into their deck.

4) Leafeon ex

Leafeon ex as seen in the Triumphant Light expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP : 140

: 140 Evolution : 2 Stages

: 2 Stages Ability : Forest Breath – Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you may take a Grass Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to one of your Grass Pokemon.

: Forest Breath – Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you may take a Grass Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to one of your Grass Pokemon. Move : Solar Beam (70 damage, 1 Grass and 2 Colorless Energy)

: Solar Beam (70 damage, 1 Grass and 2 Colorless Energy) Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Leafeon ex is a valuable asset for Grass-type decks, especially those featuring Celebi ex and Serperior. Its ability, Forest Breath, accelerates energy attachment, helping Grass Pokemon gain momentum faster. While Solar Beam isn’t its strongest attack, Leafeon ex’s synergy with healing effects like Erika’s makes it a durable and effective support card in prolonged battles.

3) Irida (Trainer Supporter card)

Irida as seen in the Triumphant Light expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While not a Pokemon, Irida significantly boosts Water decks by healing 40 damage from each Pokemon with Water Energy attached. This effect extends beyond just Water-type Pokemon, benefiting Dragonite and other Colorless Pokemon that rely on Water Energy. With existing Water meta staples such as Starmie ex, Articuno ex, and Palkia, Irida ensures longevity in battles, making Water decks even more formidable.

2) Garchomp ex

Garchomp ex as seen in the Triumphant Light expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP : 170

: 170 Evolution : 2 Stages

: 2 Stages Move 1 : Linear Attack – Deals 50 damage to any opponent’s Pokemon (1 Fighting Energy)

: Linear Attack – Deals 50 damage to any opponent’s Pokemon (1 Fighting Energy) Move 2 : Dragon Claw (100 damage, 2 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy)

: Dragon Claw (100 damage, 2 Fighting and 1 Colorless Energy) Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Despite requiring two evolutions, Garchomp ex is a versatile attacker. Linear Attack allows it to disrupt the opponent’s strategy by targeting key benched Pokemon. Combining this with Cyrus’ ability to pull damaged Pokemon into the Active Spot enables finishing off weakened targets with Dragon Claw. With potential buffs from Lucario and Giovanni, Garchomp ex proves to be a tactical powerhouse.

1) Arceus ex

Arceus ex as seen in the Triumphant Light expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP : 140

: 140 Evolution : None

: None Ability : Fabled Luster – This Pokemon can’t be affected by any Special Conditions.

: Fabled Luster – This Pokemon can’t be affected by any Special Conditions. Move : Ultimate Force (70+ damage, 3 Colorless Energy) – This attack does 20 more damage for each of your Benched Pokemon.

: Ultimate Force (70+ damage, 3 Colorless Energy) – This attack does 20 more damage for each of your Benched Pokemon. Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Apart from its immunity to Special Conditions and its high-damage potential, Arceus ex's value is high being the face of the Triumphant Light expansion. Ultimate Force becomes increasingly powerful with a full bench, reaching up to 130 damage.

Additionally, its synergy with other expansion cards enhances deck-building strategies. Power Link effects from Tyranitar and Carnivine boost damage, while Resilience Link from Raichu and Magnezone reduces damage taken when Arceus ex is in play. This level of synergy makes Arceus ex not only a meta-defining card but also one of the most exciting additions to the game.

The Triumphant Light expansion introduces a fresh wave of competitive and strategic opportunities in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Whether you’re looking for energy acceleration, disruptive attacks, or high-damage potential, these five cards stand out as the best in the set. With the right deck combinations, each of these cards can help shape the evolving meta and bring new depth to the game.

