Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Volkner deck guide

The A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, has introduced some powerhouse additions to Pokemon TCG Pocket, with Palkia ex leading the charge. However, among the exciting fresh strategies, Volkner’s Lightning deck has emerged as a dominant force. Featuring Luxray as the key attacker, it capitalizes on high-impact bench damage and rapid energy acceleration.

If you’re looking for a deck that delivers consistent pressure and powerful attacks, this guide will break down everything you need to know. From card selection to strategy and potential weaknesses, here’s how to master the Volkner deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Volkner deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Electabuzz 2 Shinx 2 Luxio 2 Luxray 2 Electivire 1 Poke Ball 2 Pokemon Communication 2 Giant Cape 1 Professor’s Research

2 Rocky Helmet 2 Volkner 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Volkner deck: Strategy and gameplay

All Volkner variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lightning decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket have traditionally focused on strong Basic ex Pokemon like Zapdos ex and Pikachu ex. Volkner’s deck, however, shifts the approach by utilizing Luxray as a heavy-hitting attacker. This deck thrives on efficient damage output, ensuring favorable trades while minimizing point losses.

One of the strongest mechanics in Pokemon TCG Pocket revolves around setting up a devastating late-game finisher behind bulky Basic Pokemon. Typically, strategies involve a defensive frontline while building up an attacker, such as Moltres ex supporting Charizard or Druddigon stalling for Magnezone.

Luxray disrupts this conventional approach by offering instant high-damage output with its Volt Bolt attack, dealing 120 damage to any target on the field. This makes it the most powerful bench-damaging attack in the game. However, the drawback is that all attached Lightning Energy is discarded upon use.

This is where Volkner becomes the deck’s key enabler. When Luxray’s energy is discarded, Volkner can immediately recover two of those Lightning Energy and reattach them to Luxray. This allows for consecutive 120-damage Volt Bolts, creating relentless offensive pressure.

Additionally, Luxray’s zero Retreat Cost provides excellent maneuverability, letting you pivot into other attackers when needed.

Another strength of Volkner is the ability to recycle energy from Knocked Out Pokemon or those forced to retreat. This ensures that the deck maintains tempo even in tough situations, preventing massive setbacks from energy loss.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Volkner deck: Build options

Cards best synergized with Volkner (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Standard Volkner build (Electivire finisher)

The most effective way to play this deck includes Electivire as a secondary attacker. Since Volkner speeds up energy acceleration, Electivire’s Exciting Voltage attack can become a reliable source of 120 damage swings for the rest of the match.

2) Alternate variant (Magnezone secondary attacker)

For those looking for a more energy-intensive but rewarding strategy, an alternative build replaces Electivire with Magnezone as the secondary attacker. With a perfect setup, Magnezone’s Thunder Blast can continuously deal high damage to opposing frontlines, while its pre-evolution Magneton accelerates energy via Volt Charge.

This discarded energy can then be reassigned to Luxray, ensuring a seamless flow of powerful attacks.

Deck weaknesses and limitations

While the Volkner deck is strong, it does come with notable weaknesses:

Volkner dependency : The deck’s efficiency hinges on drawing Volkner early. If you don’t find him in time, the deck can struggle to maintain pressure after Luxray’s first big attack.

: The deck’s efficiency hinges on drawing Volkner early. If you don’t find him in time, the deck can struggle to maintain pressure after Luxray’s first big attack. Damage ceiling : While 120 damage is substantial, it may fall short against bulkier opponents . Pokemon with 130+ HP or those equipped with Giant Cape can be difficult to knock out in one hit.

: While 120 damage is substantial, it may . Pokemon with 130+ HP or those equipped with can be difficult to knock out in one hit. Lack of breakpoint support : Due to its focus on bench damage, the deck does not effectively utilize Giovanni or other breakpoint-fixing options to finish off tanky enemies.

: Due to its focus on bench damage, the deck does not effectively utilize or other breakpoint-fixing options to finish off tanky enemies. Evolution-based draw variance: Since Luxray is a Stage 2 Pokemon, the deck requires solid evolution setups to function optimally. Draw variance can significantly impact performance, especially since Luxio offers weak attack potential, and Shinx is entirely unable to deal damage.

The Volkner deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is a powerful yet technical Lightning deck that thrives on high bench damage and energy efficiency. If you enjoy strategic gameplay that revolves around careful energy management and precise targeting, this deck offers a rewarding experience.

While it does have some weaknesses, a well-executed game plan can lead to dominant performances. Whether you opt for Electivire or Magnezone as a secondary attacker, mastering the Luxray-Volkner synergy will ensure you maximize the deck’s potential.

