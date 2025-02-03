Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Palkia ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are in for a treat with the arrival of the A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown. This latest set introduces several iconic Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, including the mighty Palkia ex. With its powerful attacks and high HP, Palkia ex is poised to make a significant impact on the meta.

Whether you're looking to dominate early-game skirmishes or outlast your opponent in drawn-out battles, this deck offers plenty of potential. This guide will break down the best deck build for Palkia ex, covering the essential cards, key strategies, and alternative options.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Palkia ex deck: Cards you need

To maximize Palkia ex’s potential, you’ll need the following cards:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Cards Quantity Eevee 2 Vaporeon 2 Manaphy 2 Palkia ex 2 Poke Ball 2 Prefessor's Research 2 Misty 2 Leaf 2 Cyrus 2 Giant Cape 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Palkia ex deck: Strategy and gameplay

All Palkia ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia ex stands out as one of the most formidable Basic Water Pokemon in the game. Similar to Mewtwo ex, it boasts an entry-level attack followed by an overwhelming finishing move.

Slash (30 damage): A quick, one-energy attack that provides early-game pressure.

(30 damage): A quick, one-energy attack that provides early-game pressure. Dimensional Storm (150 damage + 20 damage to all opponent’s Benched Pokemon): Requires three Water and one Colorless energy but is devastating, especially when opponents rely on strategic retreats. However, it comes at the cost of discarding three Water Energy.

This deck thrives on accelerating Palkia ex’s energy gain. The new Manaphy from Space-Time Smackdown is crucial in this role, as it acts similarly to Moltres ex. Its Oceanic Gift ability attaches two Water Energy to two of your Benched Pokemon, setting up an explosive follow-up attack.

Meanwhile, Vaporeon — thanks to its Wash Out ability — allows you to reposition energy efficiently, ensuring Palkia ex is fully powered when needed.

Best cards that support Palkia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A well-executed strategy involves starting with Misty and Manaphy to load energy onto Benched Pokemon. Vaporeon then shifts these energies, allowing Palkia ex to unleash Dimensional Storm by turn three.

Giant Cape helps sustain Palkia ex and Manaphy longer, protecting them from being knocked out by powerful threats like Mewtwo ex’s Psydrive.

To maximize damage, the deck benefits from strategic retreats. If an opponent barely survives Dimensional Storm’s bench-wide damage, Cyrus can finish off weakened Pokemon to secure the final prize cards.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Palkia ex deck: Alternative options

Best alternatives to the Palkia ex deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the core of the deck remains consistent, there are alternative builds that introduce additional utility:

Greninja: A flexible Water-type with Water Shuriken , which helps reach key damage thresholds. This ability enables Palkia ex to take down bulky threats like Exeggutor ex, Charizard ex, and Gyarados ex with ease.

A flexible Water-type with , which helps reach key damage thresholds. This ability enables Palkia ex to take down bulky threats like with ease. Starmie ex: A staple in Water decks due to its exceptional base stats and synergy with Manaphy’s energy acceleration. While Staryu is vulnerable in the early game, equipping it with Giant Cape increases its survivability.

Palkia ex has cemented itself as a top-tier contender in Pokemon TCG Pocket, thanks to its ability to apply consistent pressure while punishing opponents for stacking their bench.

By utilizing Manaphy’s Oceanic Gift and Vaporeon’s Wash Out, this deck ensures a continuous energy supply, making Palkia ex an unstoppable force.

Whether you stick with the core build or experiment with alternative Water-type attackers, this deck provides the firepower and flexibility needed to claim victory.

