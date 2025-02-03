Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Dialga ex deck guide

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are buzzing with excitement as the latest A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, has finally arrived. This highly anticipated set brings a breathtaking collection of cards featuring Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia from the Sinnoh region. With powerful new abilities and strategic advantages, the expansion introduces several game-changing cards.

If you're looking to build a strong deck featuring Dialga ex, this guide will walk you through the best cards to include and how to play them effectively. Let's break down the essential cards, strategies, and possible variations to dominate your matches.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Dialga ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Meltan 2 Melmetal 2 Dialga ex 2 Potion 2 Poke Ball 2 Prefessor's Research 2 Giovanni 2 Leaf 2 Cyrus 2 Giant Cape 1 Rocky Helmet 1

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: All cards, types, and rarities

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Dialga ex deck: Strategy and game plan

All Dialga ex variants in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Dialga ex: 150 HP

Dialga ex is the powerhouse of the deck, excelling in both setup and offense.

Metallic Turbo : Deals 30 damage and attaches two Metal Energy to a Benched Pokemon. This helps accelerate your board state, preparing Melmetal or another attacker quickly.

: Deals 30 damage and attaches two Metal Energy to a Benched Pokemon. This helps accelerate your board state, preparing Melmetal or another attacker quickly. Heavy Impact : Inflicts 100 damage for two Metal and two Colorless Energy, making Dialga ex a reliable offensive choice.

: Inflicts 100 damage for two Metal and two Colorless Energy, making Dialga ex a reliable offensive choice. Retreat Cost: 2 Energy.

Role in the Deck: Dialga ex should be used early to mid-game to set up other attackers with Metallic Turbo while also applying moderate pressure with Heavy Impact.

2) Melmetal: 130 HP

Melmetal acts as a strong tank with a defensive advantage.

Hard Coat (Ability) : Reduces incoming damage by 20, making Melmetal harder to take down.

: Reduces incoming damage by 20, making Melmetal harder to take down. Heavy Impact : Deals 120 Metal damage for three Metal and one Colorless Energy.

: Deals 120 Metal damage for three Metal and one Colorless Energy. Retreat Cost: 3 Energy.

Role in the Deck: Melmetal is best used as a secondary attacker, taking advantage of its high durability to stay on the field for longer battles. It can also serve as a buffer while setting up Dialga ex.

Meltan and Melmetal as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Early game:

Prioritize setting up Dialga ex on your Bench.

Use Poke Ball to search for Meltan and Dialga ex early.

Start using Metallic Turbo to load up energy onto a Benched attacker like Melmetal.

Mid-game:

Switch to Melmetal if needed, using its defensive ability to absorb damage while preparing your final attack.

Use Cyrus strategically to force an opponent's damaged Pokemon into play, setting up for an easy knockout.

Giovanni can be used to push just enough extra damage for a critical KO.

Late game:

If Melmetal is still active, use Heavy Impact to finish off weakened Pokemon.

Use Leaf to make key retreat plays and get your strongest Pokemon into the right position.

Make sure Giant Cape is equipped for the Pokemon that needs the extra bulk to survive.

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Dialga ex deck: Trainer cards and tools

Best support cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Potion : Heals 20 HP, helping sustain Dialga ex or Melmetal in battle.

: Heals 20 HP, helping sustain Dialga ex or Melmetal in battle. Poke Ball : Quickly searches for Meltan or Dialga ex to accelerate your setup.

: Quickly searches for Meltan or Dialga ex to accelerate your setup. Professor's Research : Draws two cards to maintain card advantage.

: Draws two cards to maintain card advantage. Giovanni : Increases damage by 10 for one turn, useful for hitting key knockouts.

: Increases damage by 10 for one turn, useful for hitting key knockouts. Leaf : Reduces retreat cost by 2 for the same turn, helping reposition key Pokemon.

: Reduces retreat cost by 2 for the same turn, helping reposition key Pokemon. Cyrus : Forces an opponent to switch in a damaged Benched Pokemon, disrupting their strategy.

: Forces an opponent to switch in a damaged Benched Pokemon, disrupting their strategy. Giant Cape : Provides +20 HP to the attached Pokemon, boosting its durability.

: Provides +20 HP to the attached Pokemon, boosting its durability. Rocky Helmet: If the attached Pokemon is in the Active Spot and takes damage, the attacker receives two damage counters in return.

Also read: Best tips to use Cyrus in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Dialga ex deck: Alternate cards

Other cards best with Dialga ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew ex: Counters certain matchups effectively, especially against Palkia and Charizard ex. Genome Hacking synergizes well with Metallic Turbo. Yanmega ex: Ideal for taking down Weavile ex + Darkrai ex decks. It can efficiently handle small Pokemon but requires careful energy management. Lickilicky ex (160 HP): Licking Fury deals 100 base damage and can ramp up with multiple coin flips. Bastiodon (160 HP): Guarded Grill has a 50% chance to reduce incoming attack damage by 100, making it an excellent defensive option.

Also read: All cards best synergised with Dialga ex from Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

This Dialga ex deck balances offense, defense, and energy acceleration, making it a well-rounded choice for competitive play. By utilizing Metallic Turbo for rapid energy setup and Melmetal’s durability, you can pressure opponents early while maintaining a strong late-game presence.

Trainer cards such as Giovanni, Cyrus, and Leaf help optimize your strategy, while Giant Cape and Rocky Helmet provide additional staying power.

Consider adapting the deck with alternate cards like Mew ex or Yanmega ex, depending on your preferred playstyle and common meta threats. With the right strategy, this deck can dominate matches and prove why Dialga ex is one of the most powerful additions in Space-Time Smackdown.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP decks tier list (February 2025)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨