Top 5 Water-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (February 2025)

The Water type has been a dominant force in Pokemon TCG Pocket, despite the game not even being a year old. Many Water decks are performing well in the meta due to their combination of solid damage, energy acceleration, and disruptive effects. Whether through hard-hitting attacks or strong abilities that enable energy manipulation, Water-type Pokemon offer flexibility and strategic depth.

In this list, we’ll break down the top five Water-type cards that are making waves in the game, along with an honorable mention of powerful support Pokemon that enhance these decks further.

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Pocket Water-type cards in February 2025

5) Starmie ex

Starmie ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 130

130 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Hydro Splash

Hydro Splash Damage: 90

90 Attack Cost: 2 Water Energy

2 Water Energy Retreat Cost: None

Starmie ex may not always be the primary attacker in a Water deck, but it serves as an excellent secondary offensive option. This card is fast, efficient, and highly mobile, making it a great hit-and-run Pokemon. With no retreat cost, it can easily be swapped out when needed, keeping your board state flexible.

Starmie ex is fantastic for setting up early pressure while ensuring your main attackers are ready to deal heavy damage later in the game.

4) Blastoise ex

Blastoise ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 180

180 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Attack 1: Surf – Deals 40 damage (1 Water & 1 Colorless Energy)

Surf – Deals 40 damage (1 Water & 1 Colorless Energy) Attack 2: Hydro Bazooka – Deals 100+ damage

Hydro Bazooka – Deals 100+ damage Effect: If this Pokemon has at least 2 extra Water Energy attached, this attack does 60 more damage.

If this Pokemon has at least 2 extra Water Energy attached, this attack does 60 more damage. Attack Cost: 2 Water & 1 Colorless Energy

2 Water & 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Blastoise ex is a versatile and powerful tank that can hold its own as an attacker while supporting the rest of the deck. With its Surf ability and Hydro Bazooka attack, it provides both consistent damage and the potential for high burst damage when needed. The only issue with this card is that it takes time to set it up due to its three-stage evolution.

Blastoise ex may be a high-energy investment, but its bulk and potential for massive damage make it worth including in many Water decks.

3) Gyarados ex

Gyarados ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 180

180 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Rampaging Whirlpool

Rampaging Whirlpool Damage: 140

140 Effect: Discards a random Energy from among the Energy attached to all Pokemon (both yours and your opponent’s).

Discards a random Energy from among the Energy attached to all Pokemon (both yours and your opponent’s). Attack Cost: 3 Water & 1 Colorless Energy

3 Water & 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Gyarados ex is one of the strongest single-attack Water Pokemon, boasting an extremely powerful yet disruptive move. Its ability to discard Energy from both players' Pokemon can create a huge tempo swing.

Gyarados ex works best when paired with Water-type support cards that help it regain Energy quickly while disrupting your opponent’s setup.

2) Articuno ex

Articuno ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: None

None Attack 1: Ice Wing – Deals 40 damage (1 Water & 1 Colorless Energy)

Ice Wing – Deals 40 damage (1 Water & 1 Colorless Energy) Attack 2: Blizzard – Deals 80 damage

Blizzard – Deals 80 damage Effect: This attack also deals 10 damage to each of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon.

This attack also deals 10 damage to each of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon. Attack Cost: 3 Water Energy

3 Water Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

As a legendary Pokemon, Articuno ex provides consistent damage and board-wide disruption. With its Ice Wing ability and Blizzard attack, it can damage both the active Pokemon and opponents’ benched Pokemon, spreading pressure across the board.

Articuno ex is especially effective against decks that rely on multiple Pokemon on the bench, making it a great tech choice for certain matchups.

1) Palkia ex

Palkia ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 150

150 Evolution: None

None Attack 1: Slash – Deals 30 damage (1 Water Energy)

Slash – Deals 30 damage (1 Water Energy) Attack 2: Dimensional Storm – Deals 150 damage

Dimensional Storm – Deals 150 damage Effect: Discard 3 Water Energy from this Pokemon. This attack also deals 20 damage to each of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon.

Discard 3 Water Energy from this Pokemon. This attack also deals 20 damage to each of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon. Attack Cost: 3 Water & 1 Colorless Energy

3 Water & 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Palkia ex is hands down the best Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now. With Dimensional Storm, it deals an incredible 150 damage while also spreading damage across the opponent’s bench. Even though it requires a high Energy discard, it is well worth the power it brings.

Palkia ex is a top-tier attacker that can single-handedly win games with its sheer offensive power. It’s a staple in any competitive Water deck.

Honorable mentions: Best Water-type support cards

While the above five Pokemon are strong attackers, these three support Pokemon enhance any Water deck, making them invaluable additions:

Greninja (Water Shuriken) – Once per turn, you may deal 20 damage to 1 of your opponent’s Pokemon, adding chip damage across the board.

(Water Shuriken) – Once per turn, you may deal 20 damage to 1 of your opponent’s Pokemon, adding chip damage across the board. Manaphy (Oceanic Gift) – Lets you select 2 of your Benched Pokemon and attach Water Energy from your Energy Zone, helping accelerate energy ramp.

(Oceanic Gift) – Lets you select 2 of your Benched Pokemon and attach Water Energy from your Energy Zone, helping accelerate energy ramp. Vaporeon (Mythical Island) (Wash Out) – Allows you to move Water Energy from your Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon as often as you like, ensuring constant offensive pressure.

Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket are some of the strongest and most flexible in the game.

Whether you’re looking for a hard-hitting attacker like Palkia ex, a disruptive force like Gyarados ex, or a strategic spread-damage option like Articuno ex, there are plenty of ways to build an effective Water deck. Pairing them with support Pokemon like Greninja, Manaphy, and Vaporeon ensures that your team runs smoothly and efficiently.

As the game continues to evolve, Water decks remain a strong choice in the meta, and these cards will likely continue to be major players in competitive matches.

