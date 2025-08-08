Pokemon TCG Pocket Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex Immersive release announced

The Pokemon TCG Pocket has officially announced the updated release of the immersive Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex cards. These highly anticipated 3-Star cards are part of the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, which went live on July 30. The Tower Duo’s cinematic cards were replaced with temporary placeholders due to their artwork, and players have been eagerly awaiting their in-game debut, especially following recent developments.Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex 3-star Immersives get their artwork updatedThe new illustrations will be accessible to players from August 8, the conclusion of a short but dramatic controversy. The Pokemon Company thanked the community for being patient with the delay. With this update, the focus shifts back to gameplay and the beauty of these immersive cards.Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and raritiesPokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: What caused the 3-star Immersives temporary placeholdersThe tower duo in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky set (Image via The Pokemon Company)A few weeks back, admiration for the Ho-Oh ex card quickly turned into controversy when the fans noticed striking similarities between the artwork on the card and a fan-made illustration by a popular artist released earlier. Plagiarism accusations began circulating online, with many wondering if the Pokemon Company had deliberately drawn from unofficial sources.In response to the backlash, Pokemon TCG Pocket released an official statement called &quot;Notice Regarding New Illustrations.&quot; According to the announcement, the incident was due to a mistake made by the card production team. The team had mistakenly provided the illustrator with reference materials that were wrongly assumed to be officially licensed. These materials were then used to produce the immersive versions of the Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex 3-Star cards.Recognizing the mistake, the company acted quickly by taking down the disputed artwork and placing temporary placeholders.Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCGP Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, rankedNow that the revised art is ready to be released, players can see the final copies of Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex in the game from August 8 onwards. The Pokemon TCGP team thanked fans for waiting and emphasized their ongoing commitment to creative integrity and player trust.Also read: 6 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCGP Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansionIf you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:Pokemon TCGP decks tier listPokemon TCGP announces new Trading changesWhat are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use themAll status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGPHow to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP