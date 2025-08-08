  • home icon
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex Immersive release announced

By Aashish Victor
Modified Aug 08, 2025 07:14 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex Immersive release announced
Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex Immersive debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket has officially announced the updated release of the immersive Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex cards. These highly anticipated 3-Star cards are part of the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, which went live on July 30.

The Tower Duo’s cinematic cards were replaced with temporary placeholders due to their artwork, and players have been eagerly awaiting their in-game debut, especially following recent developments.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex 3-star Immersives get their artwork updated

The new illustrations will be accessible to players from August 8, the conclusion of a short but dramatic controversy. The Pokemon Company thanked the community for being patient with the delay. With this update, the focus shifts back to gameplay and the beauty of these immersive cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: What caused the 3-star Immersives temporary placeholders

The tower duo in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky set (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The tower duo in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A few weeks back, admiration for the Ho-Oh ex card quickly turned into controversy when the fans noticed striking similarities between the artwork on the card and a fan-made illustration by a popular artist released earlier. Plagiarism accusations began circulating online, with many wondering if the Pokemon Company had deliberately drawn from unofficial sources.

In response to the backlash, Pokemon TCG Pocket released an official statement called "Notice Regarding New Illustrations." According to the announcement, the incident was due to a mistake made by the card production team.

The team had mistakenly provided the illustrator with reference materials that were wrongly assumed to be officially licensed. These materials were then used to produce the immersive versions of the Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex 3-Star cards.

Recognizing the mistake, the company acted quickly by taking down the disputed artwork and placing temporary placeholders.

Now that the revised art is ready to be released, players can see the final copies of Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex in the game from August 8 onwards. The Pokemon TCGP team thanked fans for waiting and emphasized their ongoing commitment to creative integrity and player trust.

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Edited by Aashish Victor
