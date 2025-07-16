Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade Token changes revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket is preparing for a huge update that will transform card trading for players. It will be released on July 29, 2025, at 11 pm PDT and includes a full overhaul of the trading system, especially with the in-game currency, Trade Tokens. The update is meant to make card exchanging easier and provide players with more significant means of handling their collections.

Here's a run-through of everything you need to know before the trade feature update.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade changes: Wishlist feature introduced

A new wishlist system will allow players to display which cards they mostly need to complete their dex or decks. You’ll be able to list up to 20 cards on your wishlist, with three of them being displayed on your profile for easy visibility. This enhancement is designed to make finding potential trade partners more efficient.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade Token will be removed

Trade Token as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the biggest changes is the elimination of Trade Tokens from future trades. As of writing this, players need to spend Trade Tokens, a currency earned by exchanging duplicate cards from their collection, to make trades. From July 29 onwards, this will be removed.

In place of tokens, trading 3-4 Diamond and 1-star rarity cards will now cost Shinedust. The easiest and fastest way to get Shinedust is also to exchange cards, but it's not the only way. The game often rewards players with Shinedusts during events. This change makes the trading process easier and makes the necessity to destroy cards for trades a last resort option.

Also, when players receive duplicate cards already registered in their Card Dex, they will now receive double the Shinedust that they would previously have received. This alteration makes it more rewarding to pull duplicate cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade Token exchange options

While Trade Tokens can no longer be applied for trading, existing owners will get the opportunity to trade them in the in-game shop for valuable resources. Below are the trade-ins available:

1) Pack Hourglass x1

Cost: 1 Trade Token

1 Trade Token Limit: Up to 60 exchanges

Up to 60 exchanges (A total exchange cap will apply, but hasn’t been disclosed yet)

2) Shinedust x10

Cost: 1 Trade Token

1 Trade Token Limit: Unlimited

3) Shinedust x100

Cost: 10 Trade Tokens

10 Trade Tokens Limit: Unlimited

4) Shinedust x1,000

Cost: 100 Trade Tokens

100 Trade Tokens Limit: Unlimited

These are practical means of spending any excess Trade Tokens before the system is fully phased out.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Temporary feature downtime

Trade as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To effect this change, the trade functionality will be disabled temporarily. The planned downtime will be from July 24, 2025 at 11 pm PDT through to just before the update is live on July 29, 2025 at 10:59 pm PDT. Trades are to be scheduled accordingly.

This new update represents a major change in trading functionality within Pokemon TCG Pocket. With a more open system, improved rewards for resources, and enhanced visibility of trading through wishlists, the trader can anticipate an easier and more rewarding trading experience.

