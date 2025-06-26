5 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion was released on June 26, 2025. There are only 107 cards in this expansion, making it the third smallest set in the game so far. But a small quantity doesn't imply poor quality as there are several beautiful full art cards. Many of these cards are various Eeveelutions, while others are Shiny versions of previously released cards.
In this article, we will look at some of the best looking cards in the Eevee Grove expansion
5 of the best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove
1) Shiny Voltorb
The last few Pokemon TCG Pocket expansions have started adding more shiny variants of existing cards. Eevee Grove is no exception, with several cards from Genetic Apex and Space-Time Smackdown getting the shiny treatment. The most appealing of these is Shiny Voltorb.
In its shiny form, Voltorb swaps out its red upper half for a blue hue. This makes it not only an appealing shiny to hunt for in the mainline games but also in Eevee Grove booster packs.
2) Snorlax ex Special Art Rare
Snorlax ex's Special Art Rare shows off what Snorlax is known for doing best: sleeping in the middle of the road and blocking everyone's path. The art also shows off various berries that were seemingly part of the sleeping giant's latest meal. As a fun callback to the games, the Leftovers items can be seen strewn on the ground in front of Snorlax. Which makes sense as the item has made its Pokemon TCG Pocket debut as part of this expansion.
3) Primarina ex Special Art Rare
It took some time for Primarina ex to debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which was especially odd given its fellow Alolan starters Decidueye and Incineroar got ex cards as part of previous expansions. But it's here finally and has its own lovely Special Art Rare.
Primarina ex can be seen using its move Sparkling Aria in its full art; a move that's as beautiful as it is deadly, dealing 100 damage. But it also heals 20 damage from Primarina ex, making it an amazing move to use. Perhaps this was why the card had a delayed release. Still, it's here now, and judging from that artwork, not a moment too soon.
4) Sylveon ex Special Art Rare
It makes sense that a set named after Eevee would prominently feature some beautiful Eeveelution art. Sylveon ex is a gorgeous Psychic-type card who has also received a Special Art Rare. It seems to use the move Hyper Voice from the games in this card.
The amount of colors on display is quite mesmerizing, with the sky being multi-colored and the flowers around Sylveon also appearing in many different hues.
Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion
5) All Eeveelution Illustration Rares
As a result of being unable to pick out a single Eeveelution Illustration rare for this spot, all of them have made this list. Each of these illustration rares shows off the different Eeveelutions in their ideal environment, with the artsyle matching their personalities really well.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All cards, types, and rarities
