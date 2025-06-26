5 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion was released on June 26, 2025. There are only 107 cards in this expansion, making it the third smallest set in the game so far. But a small quantity doesn't imply poor quality as there are several beautiful full art cards. Many of these cards are various Eeveelutions, while others are Shiny versions of previously released cards.

Ad

In this article, we will look at some of the best looking cards in the Eevee Grove expansion

5 of the best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove

1) Shiny Voltorb

Shiny Voltorb in Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The last few Pokemon TCG Pocket expansions have started adding more shiny variants of existing cards. Eevee Grove is no exception, with several cards from Genetic Apex and Space-Time Smackdown getting the shiny treatment. The most appealing of these is Shiny Voltorb.

Ad

Trending

In its shiny form, Voltorb swaps out its red upper half for a blue hue. This makes it not only an appealing shiny to hunt for in the mainline games but also in Eevee Grove booster packs.

2) Snorlax ex Special Art Rare

Snorlax ex Special Art Rare (Image via TPC)

Snorlax ex's Special Art Rare shows off what Snorlax is known for doing best: sleeping in the middle of the road and blocking everyone's path. The art also shows off various berries that were seemingly part of the sleeping giant's latest meal. As a fun callback to the games, the Leftovers items can be seen strewn on the ground in front of Snorlax. Which makes sense as the item has made its Pokemon TCG Pocket debut as part of this expansion.

Ad

3) Primarina ex Special Art Rare

Primarina ex Special Art Rare (Image via TPC)

It took some time for Primarina ex to debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which was especially odd given its fellow Alolan starters Decidueye and Incineroar got ex cards as part of previous expansions. But it's here finally and has its own lovely Special Art Rare.

Ad

Primarina ex can be seen using its move Sparkling Aria in its full art; a move that's as beautiful as it is deadly, dealing 100 damage. But it also heals 20 damage from Primarina ex, making it an amazing move to use. Perhaps this was why the card had a delayed release. Still, it's here now, and judging from that artwork, not a moment too soon.

4) Sylveon ex Special Art Rare

Sylveon ex in Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

It makes sense that a set named after Eevee would prominently feature some beautiful Eeveelution art. Sylveon ex is a gorgeous Psychic-type card who has also received a Special Art Rare. It seems to use the move Hyper Voice from the games in this card.

Ad

The amount of colors on display is quite mesmerizing, with the sky being multi-colored and the flowers around Sylveon also appearing in many different hues.

Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove expansion

5) All Eeveelution Illustration Rares

All Eeveelution Illustration Rares from Eevee Grove (Image via TPC)

As a result of being unable to pick out a single Eeveelution Illustration rare for this spot, all of them have made this list. Each of these illustration rares shows off the different Eeveelutions in their ideal environment, with the artsyle matching their personalities really well.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: All cards, types, and rarities

Check out other Pokemon TCG Pocket guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More