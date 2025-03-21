Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry will be the next expansion in the digital card game. It will be released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, and will mark the debut of Gen IX Pocket Monsters as well as shinies in the game. This was revealed via the official TCGP account on X on March 21, 2025.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry trailer provided a glimpse at some of the cards featured in the set. This article will cover everything showcased in it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry to feature Gen IX Pokemon and shinies

Shining Revelry will be the eighth booster pack to be added to the title. This is special it will be the first time Shiny Pocket Monsters will be featured on the art. The cover art for the pack features Shiny Charizard, Shiny Lucario, Shiny Beedrill, Shiny Pachurisu, Shiny Varoom, and Shiny Wugtrio.

The trailer also revealed some of the shiny cards that will be featured in the pack:

Shiny Charizard ex, featuring two new attacks.

Shiny Lucario ex

Shiny Pachurisu

Shiny Varoom

Shiny Wiglett

Apart from this, Gen IX critters from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games will also be available for the first time in Pokemon TCG Pocket via this expansion. Some of the cards showcased were Tatsugiri and Sprigatito. It is safe to assume that Dondozo, Floragato, and Meowscarada will also be part of the set.

A Pinsir card was also shown in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry trailer. Trainer cards for Red and Iono also made appearances in the clip. The former offers extra damage to the opponent's active ex Pokemon, while the latter allows you to shuffle your entire hand into your deck and draw that many cards — effectively giving you a reset.

The arrival of Gen IX could also mark the introduction of the Terastallization mechanic in the game in the near future. But for now, the addition of Shiny Pokemon will keep players hooked to the title.

