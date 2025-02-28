Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light expansion

The Triumphant Light expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces some rare and most visually stunning cards. As the fourth expansion in the game, it continues to push the boundaries of collectible trading cards with its unique designs and rewarding pulls. Players and collectors alike are always on the lookout for the most valuable and aesthetically pleasing cards from each set.

The rarity of these cards adds to their appeal, making them highly sought after within the community. Below is a breakdown of the rarest cards in the Triumphant Light expansion and their pull rates.

Note: The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Rarest Pokemon TCG Pocket cards in the Triumphant Light expansion

1) One star full arts

Some one star full arts from the expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One star full arts are prized for their artistic value rather than their in-game strength. These cards feature alternate artwork of their regular variants, making them highly desirable among collectors.

Some of the rarest one star full arts from this expansion include Houndoom, Marill, Unown, Shaymin, Magnemite, and Sudowoodo.

2) Two star trainer full art cards

Some two star trainer full arts from the expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These cards offer a fresh take on trainer cards by providing holographic versions that emphasize the trainers in new poses and designs. The two star trainer full art cards in the Triumphant Light expansion include Irida, Celestic Town Elder, Barry, and Adaman.

Their unique presentation makes them a standout among collector items.

3) Two star holo full arts

Some two star holo full arts from the expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike trainer full arts, these two star holo full art cards focus on Pokemon, elevating certain creatures to a special tier of rarity. Featuring a holographic design, these variants highlight the Pokemon with striking artwork.

The two star holo full arts in this expansion include Leafeon ex, Glaceon ex, Garchomp ex, Probopass ex, and Arceus ex.

4) Two star rainbow full arts

Some two star rainbow full arts from the expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rainbow full arts introduce a colorful twist to select Pokemon cards in the expansion. These variants feature a vibrant rainbow border that enhances their visual appeal.

Notable cards from this category include Leafeon ex, Glaceon ex, and Probopass ex, depicted in serene environments, while Garchomp ex is dramatically portrayed in battle against Arceus.

5) Rare Arceus ex – The ultimate chase card

Arceus ex immersive and Gold Crown rarity as seen in this expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The rarest and most prestigious card in the Triumphant Light expansion are Arceus ex variants, appearing in both three star immersive and Gold Crown rarity forms.

The three star immersive Arceus ex presents a cinematic depiction of Arceus surrounded by other Pokemon from its deck, emphasizing the Link Abilities that tie them together. This card has a 0.888% pull rate, making it incredibly rare.

presents a cinematic depiction of Arceus surrounded by other Pokemon from its deck, emphasizing the that tie them together. This card has a pull rate, making it incredibly rare. The Golden Crown Arceus ex represents the peak of collectible rarity, featuring a royal golden design that symbolizes Arceus’ divine status. With a pull rate of just 0.160%, it is the most elusive and prestigious card in the expansion.

Triumphant Light brings an exciting array of rare cards that cater to both collectors and competitive players. Whether it’s the aesthetically stunning one star full arts, the detailed two star trainer and holo full arts, or the breathtaking Rainbow full arts, every pull from this expansion carries value.

That said, the crown jewel remains Arceus ex, especially in its Golden Crown rarity, standing as the ultimate prize for dedicated TCG Pocket players. With such low pull rates, obtaining these cards will be a challenge, but for those who do, they hold some of the most valuable pieces in the Pokemon TCG Pocket universe.

