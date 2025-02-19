Top 5 Metal-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (February 2025)

Metal-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are known for their durability, defensive abilities, and Energy-efficient moves. They often excel at mitigating damage while maintaining consistent pressure on opponents. Some Metal Pokemon also provide excellent synergy with other types, making them valuable options for versatile deck-building strategies.

If you enjoy a balanced playstyle with both offense and defense, Metal-type cards can be a great choice. Here’s a look at the top five Metal-type cards currently in the game.

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-type cards in February 2025

5) Bronzong

Bronzong's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 120

120 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Guard Press

Guard Press Damage: 60

60 Attack Effect: During your opponent’s next turn, this Pokemon takes −20 damage from attacks.

During your opponent’s next turn, this Pokemon takes from attacks. Attack Cost: 2 Metal and 1 Colorless Energy

2 Metal and 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Bronzong is a solid defensive Pokemon that works best as a stall card. While its attack cost is slightly high, its ability to reduce incoming damage makes it great for prolonged battles.

If paired with healing or Energy-accelerating cards, Bronzong can withstand multiple turns and slowly wear down opponents.

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion

4) Skarmory

Skarmory's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 80

80 Evolution: None

None Attack: Metal Arms

Metal Arms Damage: 20+

20+ Attack Effect: If this Pokemon has a Pokemon Tool attached , this attack does 30 more damage .

If this Pokemon has a , this attack does . Attack Cost: 1 Metal Energy

1 Metal Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Skarmory is an excellent early-game attacker, allowing you to quickly deal damage while setting up stronger Pokemon. With Rocky Helmet or Giant Cape, its attack power can reach 50 damage for just 1 Metal Energy, making it highly Energy-efficient.

This card is ideal for applying early pressure before transitioning to stronger Pokemon.

Also read: How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP

3) Bastiodon

Bastiodon's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 160

160 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Ability: Guarded Grill – If any damage is done to this Pokemon by attacks, flip a coin . If heads, this Pokemon takes −100 damage from that attack.

– If any damage is done to this Pokemon by attacks, . If heads, this Pokemon takes from that attack. Attack: Headbang

Headbang Damage: 80

80 Attack Cost: 2 Metal and 1 Colorless Energy

2 Metal and 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 4 Colorless Energy

Bastiodon is a defensive powerhouse. Its Guarded Grill ability can negate massive damage, making it one of the best walls in the game. If you can build a deck that capitalizes on coin flips, Bastiodon can become nearly unbreakable.

While its attack isn’t the strongest, its high HP and survivability make it a great addition to Metal-type decks.

Also read: All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCG Pocket

2) Melmetal

Melmetal's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 130

130 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Ability: Hard Coat – This Pokemon takes −20 damage from attacks.

– This Pokemon takes from attacks. Attack: Heavy Impact

Heavy Impact Damage: 120

120 Attack Cost: 3 Metal and 1 Colorless Energy

3 Metal and 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Melmetal is the most balanced Metal-type card in the game. Its Hard Coat ability automatically reduces the damage it receives, making it tankier than its base stats suggest.

Meanwhile, Heavy Impact deals a solid 120 damage, allowing Melmetal to be both defensive and offensive at the same time. This versatility makes it a staple in many Metal-type decks.

Also read: What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to use them?

1) Dialga ex

Dialga ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 150

150 Evolution: None

None Attack 1: Metallic Turbo (Deals 30 damage for 2 Metal Energy)

(Deals 30 damage for 2 Metal Energy) Effect: Take 2 Metal Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to 1 of your Benched Pokemon .

Take from your Energy Zone and attach it to . Attack 2: Heavy Impact (Deals 100 damage for 2 Metal and 2 Colorless Energy)

(Deals 100 damage for 2 Metal and 2 Colorless Energy) Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Dialga ex is the ultimate Metal-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Its Metallic Turbo attack not only deals 30 damage but also accelerates Energy for any Metal-type Pokemon (or Colorless Pokemon like Yanmega ex, Mew ex, and Pidgeot ex). This makes it a game-changing card that speeds up your deck’s Energy economy.

Furthermore, thanks to its solid Heavy Impact attack, Dialga ex is both an Energy booster and a hard-hitting attacker, making it a must-have in Metal-type decks.

Also read: All cards best synergized with Dialga ex from Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

Metal-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket offer a mix of durability, strategic defense, and Energy acceleration. If you want a strong early-game card, Skarmory is your best bet.

For defensive playstyles, Bastiodon and Bronzong provide strong sustainability. Melmetal is an excellent all-rounder, while Dialga ex is the absolute best card for any Metal deck, thanks to its Energy acceleration and strong attacks.

Also read: Is Trading in Pokemon TCGP the worst feature added?

If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:

