10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, ranked

The Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to evolve, and the latest expansion, Wisdom of Sea and Sky, brings fresh strategies and nostalgia to the forefront. This is the ninth expansion in the Pokemon TCG Pocket since the title’s release, kicking off the A4 series. This expansion introduces 241 new cards, with a strong thematic focus on the Johto region, showcasing iconic Gen II Pokemon.

Ad

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky launches as a double booster set, with the majestic Tower Duo, Ho-Oh and Lugia on the covers. With a long list of new cards to explore, we've narrowed down the ten best from this set, taking into account their competitive potential, synergy, and disruptive power in the current meta.

Best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky ranked competitively

10) Typhlosion

Ad

Trending

Typhlosion's card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Typhlosion debuts in this expansion with a respectable 140 HP and a straightforward 60-damage Magma Punch, which costs two Fire Energy. What truly elevates this card is its Fire Breath ability. Once per turn, even from the Bench, Typhlosion can inflict Burn on your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

Ad

Burn deals 20 damage between turns unless healed by a coin flip or a healing card, and this passive pressure adds up quickly. Especially in decks built around status effects or chip damage, Typhlosion becomes a consistent threat, wearing down even bulky attackers over time.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket A4 pack revealed, titled Wisdom of Sea and Sky

9) Tyranitar

Tyranitar's card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar enters with a solid 160 HP and a hard-hitting move, Buster Tail, that delivers 130 damage. The downside? It demands a steep energy cost, three Darkness and one Colorless. Thankfully, the Energy Plunder ability mitigates this by letting you relocate all Darkness Energy from your other Pokemon to Tyranitar once per turn.

Ad

This makes Tyranitar a potent mid-to-late game finisher in Darkness decks, giving you flexibility in energy distribution and enabling clutch plays when the match tempo shifts.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities

8) Dark Pendant

Dark Pendant card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Tool card designed specifically for Darkness-types, Dark Pendant adds a sneaky layer of disruption. If the attached Pokemon is in the Active Spot and takes damage from an opponent’s attack, the opponent must reveal a random card from their hand and shuffle it back into their deck.

Ad

Early- to mid-game, this can seriously hamper your opponent’s setup by removing key Supporters or evolutions. It’s a subtle but valuable disruption tool, ideal for slowing down tempo-heavy decks, but restricted to only one type.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket clarifies Ho-Oh and Lugia cards controversy

7) Steel Apron

Steel Apron card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Steel Apron is another Tool card that complements an elemental category, this time tailored for Metal types. It grants three benefits: -10 damage from attacks, complete recovery from any Special Conditions, and immunity from future ones. While the -10 damage reduction might seem minor, the status condition immunity is significant.

Ad

Many current and upcoming meta decks rely heavily on inflicting Poison, Sleep, or Burn. Steel Apron acts as a full counter, including against tools like Poison Barb, allowing Metal Pokemon to remain functional and harder to knock out.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards

6) Xatu

Xatu's card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Xatu brings unpredictability and high-risk, high-reward potential. With 80 HP and the move Life Drain (costing 2 Psychic Energy), it flips a coin — if heads, the opposing Active Pokemon is reduced to just 10 HP, regardless of its max HP. This makes Xatu a wildcard capable of instantly crippling even the tankiest opponents.

Ad

When paired with clean-up supports like Greninja or Typhlosion, it can tilt the board heavily in your favour. Combining Xatu with the Supporter Will (discussed later) further increases your chances of pulling off its devastating effect reliably.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade Token changes revealed

5) Silver

Silver's card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Silver stands out as a Supporter card focused on hand control and disruption. When played, it reveals your opponent's entire hand and allows you to choose a Supporter from it and shuffle it back into their deck. This is incredibly useful in both even and advantageous game states.

Ad

If you’re ahead, removing a comeback-enabling card like Cyrus can secure your lead. If you’re on par, gaining full visibility of your opponent’s options while denying a key play helps shape your next turn’s decisions. It's a versatile tool in strategic play.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Shuckle ex deck guide

4) Umbreon ex

Umbreon ex's card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon ex offers 140 HP and a decent attack, Darkness Fang, which deals 80 damage for two Darkness Energy. However, what makes this card a standout is its Dark Chase ability. When Umbreon ex is your Active Pokemon, you can switch in a damaged Benched Pokemon from your opponent’s side into their Active Spot.

Ad

This ability allows you to snipe weakened threats, disrupt evolving lines, or drag out support Pokemon for easy knockouts. Pair it with spread attackers like Spiritomb or bench-snipers like Greninja, and you’ve got a lethal strategy.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Espeon ex deck guide

3) Crobat ex

Crobat ex's card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Crobat ex boasts 170 HP and its signature move Venomous Slash, which does 70 damage and poisons the opponent — all for just a single Darkness Energy. The low cost makes it an incredibly fast attacker, allowing for early pressure while you set up your bench.

Ad

Poison damage also stacks well with cards like Nihilego, which amplifies poison effects, or finishers that capitalize on Poisoned targets like Paldean Clodsire ex. With Rare Candy for rapid evolution, Crobat ex fits into both control and aggro builds, making it one of the more flexible attackers in the set.

Also read: What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to use them?

2) Ho-Oh ex & Lugia ex

Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex's cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These two legendary Pokemon are designed to complement each other. Ho-Oh ex has Phoenix Turbo, an attack that deals just 80 damage for three Colorless Energy — but more importantly, it generates and supplies one Fire, one Lightning, and one Water Energy to any Benched Basic Pokemon. This type of energy ramp is new in the title. But the best target? Lugia ex.

Ad

Lugia ex’s Elemental Blast may seem expensive — requiring and discarding one of each of the same three energy types — but it delivers a crushing 180 damage, enough to KO most Pokemon in the game. Together, they form a powerhouse duo with immense tempo control and one-shot potential.

Also read: All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Will

Will's card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Taking the top spot is Will, a Supporter card that guarantees your first coin flip of the turn lands on heads. On its own, it doesn’t look game-breaking — but its synergy with a wide variety of coin-flip-based strategies is really good. Whether it’s amplifying abilities that apply Special Conditions or improving the odds of powerful attacks, Will creates consistency in decks that usually rely on chance.

Ad

It’s especially effective with Pokemon like Celebi ex, Zapdos ex, and even the new Xatu, who all thrive on heads results. While it won’t dominate every meta, Will breathes life into previously niche archetypes and opens new deckbuilding possibilities.

Also read: How to access older packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨