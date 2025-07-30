  • home icon
Pokemon TCG Pocket clarifies Ho-Oh and Lugia cards controversy

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 30, 2025 05:22 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket addresses the recent Wisdom of Sea and Sky controversy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket fan community has been abuzz with excitement for the new set, Wisdom of Sea and Sky. Amidst the hype, controversy ensued when leaked previews of the new 3-star immersive cards from the set — specifically of Ho-Oh ex — made their rounds online.

Although the cards initially received acclaim for their dramatic artwork, keen-eyed collectors soon raised concerns over the Ho-Oh ex immersive artwork. The controversy grew after allegations surfaced that the design bore a close resemblance to a piece of fan art in 2021.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky leaked artwork sparked controversy

What started as admiration escalated to argument, with plagiarism claims circulating among fans. The 3-star Ho-Oh ex card seemed to mirror an old fan-made artwork by a popular artist @lanjiujiu, raising the question of whether the Pokemon Company had intentionally reused unofficial art. Amidst growing backlash, Pokemon TCG Pocket released an official statement to directly address the issue.

Pokemon TCG Pocket's response to the Wisdom of Sea and Sky artwork controversy

In their official announcement with the caption "Notice Regarding New Illustrations," the creators explained that the incident resulted from an error by the production team.

As per the statement, the card production team mistakenly provided the contracted illustrator with incorrect reference materials — assuming they were officially approved content. These were subsequently utilized to produce the immersive art for the Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex 3-star cards.

The company admitted the error and subsequently took down the present artwork and substituted them with temporary placeholders. They did confirm that fresh artwork is already in the works and would be launched as soon as possible. A wider investigation is also underway to make sure no other cards in the set were impacted by the same flaws.

The Pokemon Company formaly apologized to both players and artists.

While the Pokemon TCG Pocket developers attempt to rectify the situation, players can look forward to updated artwork for both cards in the coming days. The developers assured fans, despite the setback, that they would continue to uphold the integrity and creativity that the franchise is known for.

