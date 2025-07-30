Pokemon TCG Pocket clarifies Ho-Oh and Lugia cards controversy

The Pokemon TCG Pocket fan community has been abuzz with excitement for the new set, Wisdom of Sea and Sky. Amidst the hype, controversy ensued when leaked previews of the new 3-star immersive cards from the set — specifically of Ho-Oh ex — made their rounds online. Although the cards initially received acclaim for their dramatic artwork, keen-eyed collectors soon raised concerns over the Ho-Oh ex immersive artwork. The controversy grew after allegations surfaced that the design bore a close resemblance to a piece of fan art in 2021.Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky leaked artwork sparked controversyWhat started as admiration escalated to argument, with plagiarism claims circulating among fans. The 3-star Ho-Oh ex card seemed to mirror an old fan-made artwork by a popular artist @lanjiujiu, raising the question of whether the Pokemon Company had intentionally reused unofficial art. Amidst growing backlash, Pokemon TCG Pocket released an official statement to directly address the issue.Also read: Pokemon TCGP leak features all A4 cardsPokemon TCG Pocket's response to the Wisdom of Sea and Sky artwork controversy In their official announcement with the caption &quot;Notice Regarding New Illustrations,&quot; the creators explained that the incident resulted from an error by the production team. As per the statement, the card production team mistakenly provided the contracted illustrator with incorrect reference materials — assuming they were officially approved content. These were subsequently utilized to produce the immersive art for the Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex 3-star cards.The company admitted the error and subsequently took down the present artwork and substituted them with temporary placeholders. They did confirm that fresh artwork is already in the works and would be launched as soon as possible. A wider investigation is also underway to make sure no other cards in the set were impacted by the same flaws.The Pokemon Company formaly apologized to both players and artists. Also read: Pokemon TCGP A4 pack revealed, titled Wisdom of Sea and SkyWhile the Pokemon TCG Pocket developers attempt to rectify the situation, players can look forward to updated artwork for both cards in the coming days. The developers assured fans, despite the setback, that they would continue to uphold the integrity and creativity that the franchise is known for.Also read: Pokemon TCGP Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cardsIf you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:Pokemon TCGP decks tier listPokemon TCGP announces new Trading changesWhat are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use themAll status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGPHow to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP