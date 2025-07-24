Pokemon TCG Pocket A4 pack revealed, titled Wisdom of Sea and Sky

Pokemon TCG Pocket is gearing up for the next big release, as it gets ready to introduce its next big expansion: Wisdom of Sea and Sky. The new set will officially be live on July 30, 2025, and it is expected to bring a tide of nostalgia and strategy-driven changes. With some of the most iconic characters in the Johto region, the expansion draws on fan-favourite Pokemon and familiar Trainers.

After the popularity of the A3 sets, this Gen 2-themed release also marks the beginning of the A4 series. Here is what to expect from the new installment in the TCG Pocket expansion.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Ho-Oh and Lugia take the spotlight

Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wisdom of Sea and Sky will be a 2-pack release, just like Celestial Guardians. The highlight of this set is most definitely the inclusion of the arrival of Lugia ex and Ho-Oh ex, the two Johto legendary Tower Duo. Both are expected to take center stage in the expansion, with Ho-Oh gracing the cover of one booster pack while Lugia adorns the other.

Ho-Oh ex, a Fire-type, has considerable support potential. With three Colorless energy, it draws a Fire, Lightning, and Water Energy from your Energy Zone and distributes them on your Benched Basic Pokemon in any order.

Lugia ex, however, is an excellent attacker. Its move Elemental Blast deals 180 damage, but discarding one Fire, Lightning, and Water Energy each time it is used. Together, these two create a unique synergy between power and setup.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Johto's best finally debut in the game

Johto starters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Building on Johto’s charm, the set includes the debut of the region’s first partner Pokemon — Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. All three of these Basic Pokemon have 60 HP and a single-energy attack for 20 damage, each tied to their corresponding elemental type.

Umbreon ex and Espeon ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Joining the fray are Espeon ex and Umbreon ex, each with unique strategic possibilities. Both have decent 80-damage attacks, but each really shines with these special capabilities.

Espeon ex heals 30 HP to any of your Pokemon once a turn if Espeon is active.

Umbreon ex on the other hand disrupts your opponent's plans by forcing a damaged Benched Pokemon into the Active position, replicating the effect of the Trainer card Cyrus.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Baby Pokemon and a shiny surprise

Pichu and Cleffa (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A delightful debut comes in the form of Baby Pokemon, bringing new mechanics to the game. Pichu’s 1-Star card and Cleffa’s 3-Diamond cards have been revealed as well.

What's interestingly new here is that these cards have no energy movesets (usable moves that don’t need energy), something for the first time in the history of Pokemon TCG. Designed with utility in mind, these cards will immediately encourage players to think creatively about using energy-efficient strategies.

Shiny Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Also worth noting is Shiny Gyarados. Unlike previous Shiny cards, which tend to duplicate existing movesets, this new Gyarados features a completely new move. Presumably paying homage to the iconic Red Gyarados of Lake of Rage, this shiny version receives a special treatment.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: Trainer and Support card revealed

Trainer cards revealed in the official announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Four new Trainer cards round out the expansion’s strategic offerings:

Lyra (Supporter) – Allows you to switch your Active Pokemon with one from your Bench, provided the Active has damage counters on it.

– Allows you to switch your Active Pokemon with one from your Bench, provided the Active has damage counters on it. Silver (Supporter) – Reveals your opponent’s hand; you can then shuffle one of their Supporter cards back into their deck.

– Reveals your opponent’s hand; you can then shuffle one of their Supporter cards back into their deck. Elemental Switch (Item) – Transfers a Water, Fire, or Lightning Energy from a Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon.

– Transfers a Water, Fire, or Lightning Energy from a Benched Pokemon to your Active Pokemon. Rescue Scarf (Tool) – If the equipped Pokemon is Knocked Out by an opponent’s attack, it returns to your hand instead of the discard pile.

These cards further enhance gameplay by introducing new defensive, control, and support mechanics.

