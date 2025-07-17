  • home icon
Pokemon TCG Pocket: All Summer Event Missions and rewards

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 17, 2025 08:42 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket: All Summer Event Missions and rewards
Pokemon TCG Pocket Summer Event Missions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A new Pokemon TCG Pocket Summer Event Missions is live right now. This surprise event is a mid-season endeavour, introducing a flood of limited-time rewards and challenges for players to take advantage of. These mission-based rewards let you stock up on some valuable in-game resources.

Only for a short time, this event allows players to get ready for this month end's known and unknown updates. Below is a summary of what you need to know in order to get the most from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Summer Event Missions.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Summer Event Missions breatkdown and rewards

The Pokemon TCGP Summer Event Missions (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The Pokemon TCGP Summer Event Missions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To commemorate the summer season, from July 17 – July 30, Pokemon TCGP is introducing specific missions with some good rewards.

also-read-trending Trending

In the duration of the event, players have to finish a series of summer missions to earn rewards. Below is the full list of Pokemon TCG Pocket Summer Event Missions and rewards:

  • Do 3 Wonder Picks: 12 Wonder Hourglasses
  • Do 5 Wonder Picks: 12 Wonder Hourglasses
  • Enter any battle 3 times: 12 Pack Hourglasses
  • Enter any battle 5 times: 12 Pack Hourglasses
  • Open 5 booster packs using Pack Stamina: 50 Trade Tokens
  • Open 10 booster packs using Pack Stamina: 100 Trade Tokens
  • Trade once: 100 Trade Tokens
  • Collect 50 cards: 6 Pack Hourglasses
  • Collect 100 cards: 6 Pack Hourglasses
  • Send a thanks once: 24 Trade Hourglasses
Doing all of these missions will reward you with a total sum of 36 Pack Hourglasses, 24 Wonder Hourglasses, 24 Trade Hourglasses and 250 Trade Tokens.

Nine-Card Frame - Backdrop (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Nine-Card Frame - Backdrop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

By completing certain number of mission lets you reach a milestone that further rewards you more items:

  • Completing 2 Missions: Nine-Card Frame (Backdrop)
  • Completing 5 Missions: 12 Pack Hourglasses
  • Completing 8 Missions: 12 Pack Hourglasses

The Nine-Card Frame display board is the unique highlight of the event, while 24 Pack Hourglasses are highly valuable, which equates to opening two booster packs.

This temporary Pokemon TCG Pocket Summer Event Missions are a golden chance for players to collect some important in-game resources such as Hourglasses and Trade Tokens.

Whether you're preparing for the upcoming alterations to the trading system or just getting ready to dive into a potential future expansion, these rewards will provide you with a powerful head start.

